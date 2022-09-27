Village library near Caerphilly closed after arson attack

Rhiannon James, Local Democracy Reporter

A village library near Caephilly is temporarily closed following an arson attack over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 25, the roof of Llanbradach Library, on School Street, was set on fire. The incident was attended and investigated by both Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Reports were first received at 2.25pm and by 4.56pm the fire had been extinguished by Caerphilly Station’s crew.

Llanbradach councillor Colin Mann said he and the community were “disgusted” by the incident.

He added: “This is only a small minority but the effect they have had on everybody is astounding – the library is much appreciated by the community.

“I look forward to people being brought to account.”

