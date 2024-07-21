Visit Wales reveals its theme of the year for 2025

Visit Wales has revealed the theme of its marketing campaign for 2025, reflecting the friendly welcome Wales and the Welsh are renowned for worldwide.

The Year of Croeso – or ‘welcome’ – announced as part of Wales Tourism Week, aims to celebrate the distinct and varied ways in which people from across the UK and the world can feel welcomed when they holiday in Wales.

The friendly welcome visitors get in Wales is a key reason for many choosing to return time and again, a testament to Wales’ culture and its people, and the primary influence for Visit Wales choosing the ‘Croeso’ theme for 2025.

Welcoming

From mobility bikes for conquering mountains, to specially adapted changing facilities at iconic beaches, the Welsh Government has been helping to ensure the stunning beauty of Wales is open and welcoming to more people than ever.

The Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics fund has invested £5million in 29 projects for 2023 to 2025 to support local authorities and national parks to deliver tourism-focussed improvements which will benefit both visitors and local communities.

A new Changing Places specialist facility was opened in Rhosili Bay recently, making the breathtaking location more accessible and funded by the Brilliant Basics fund.

Surfability, a surfing organisation who provide lessons and experiences for people with additional needs, has previously benefitted from Welsh Government funding to better support surfers’ needs – allowing everyone get the most out of surfing whilst having a safe and enjoyable experience.

Welsh welcome

Ben Clifford, Director and Head Coach at Surfability, said: “Soon after launching Surfability as Caswell Bay, we encountered issues with suitable changing and toilet facilities. Even in the knowledge that they couldn’t change or go to the toilet with dignity, our surfers still wanted to come.

“We had a few incidents of exposure and people with mobility differences having to struggle into a wetsuit on the floor in a toilet or in the carpark – it was clear that a proper changing places facility was needed.

“An amazing local lady brought her son surfing with us and took up the campaign to get a changing places facility installed at Caswell. It really is thanks to her persistence that the facility exists at Caswell.

“Once word got out that Caswell had a Changing Place and that there were beach wheelchairs available, we started to have people visiting from all over the UK!

“Going surfing can take a lot of courage and be a big new experience. To know that your needs are going to be met and that changing and going to the toilet are going to be as easy as possible means that our students can just focus on the activity.”

The Minister for Tourism, Jack Sargeant, said: “2025’s Year of Croeso will further strengthen the distinct Welsh welcome anyone can expect when visiting our beautiful country, no matter what they’ve come here to enjoy.

“I’m excited to be appointed to my new role, particularly in the height of tourism season and to see and hear the plans for this year and into 2025.

“The visitor economy is crucial to every corner of our nation – bringing in £3.8billion annually and employing over 150,000 people across Wales.

“It is so important that the experience of each and every visitor reflects our commitment to providing a welcome for all, for example at the Gower, removing barriers and obstacles which might prevent everyone from enjoying their time to the maximum. Our Brilliant Basics fund has been a real game changer for this.

“We will continue to do all we can to promote and facilitate our array of unique and unmistakeably Welsh experiences to more and more visitors across Wales, and the Croeso that awaits at each one.”

Hwyl

In 2023, over 8.5 million visitors from within Britain came to Wales, alongside 892,000 international visitors.

Holiday resort Bluestone, in Pembrokeshire, is looking forward to embracing the Year of Croeso. With capacity for around 1,400 at any one time, they are already well-versed in providing a unique Welsh welcome.

Rebecca Rigby, Operations Director at Bluestone Resort said: “The Year of Croeso is a beautiful reminder that Wales is a place for everyone.

Here at Bluestone, we’re committed to making sure all guests feel that warm Welsh welcome and discover their ‘hwyl’ through their own unique adventures. We believe everyone should experience the magic of Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

