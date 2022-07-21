Visiting restrictions lifted at Glangwili and Withybush hospitals

Hywel Dda University Health Board has lifted restrictions for people visiting inpatients at Glangwili and Withybush hospitals following a formal review of CovidD-19 activity

Visiting to the health board’s Bronglais Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital and community hospitals remains open, by appointment only.

Visitors will be a required to wear masks in Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals, and by risk assessment on other sites withing the health board area.

Cooperation

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “Last week we had to make the decision to extend measures at Glangwili Hospital in addition to Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and we thank people for their support and co-operation.

“We can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have COVID-19 to isolate and take an LFD test.

“If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from risk of transmission.”

If you have COVID-19 symptoms you can still book an LFD test in Wales for free, until 31 July, by visiting here….

You can also telephone 119 between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

Public health advice is to continue to isolate if you receive a positive result, either for 10 days, or following two consecutive negative LFD results from days 5 and 6.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

