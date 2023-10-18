Volunteer sought to help protect one of the most important natural sites in Wales

A pair of volunteers are being sought to help protect one of the most important natural sites in Wales and gain valuable conservation skills.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is looking to fill two new 12-month unpaid placements at Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest on Anglesey, home to some of Wales’ most precious and rare wildlife, including red squirrels, great crested newts and shore dock, one of Europe’s most threatened plant species.

The placement offers a chance for the successful candidates to gain skills and help sustain, enhance and protect the site which is of international biodiversity significance.

The successful candidates will be working closely with NRW staff and visitors to share information and encourage responsible visiting.

Passion

Justin Hanson, NRW’s People & Places Team Leader for North West Wales, said: “We are looking for two enthusiastic volunteers with a passion for the natural environment to take on this placement at one of Wales’ most important natural sites.

“Newborough is home to a diverse habitat consisting of dunes, coastal marshes, sandy shores and forest and supports a wide range of rare and interesting species.

“We are looking for people to help us protect this vital environment alongside our staff and other volunteers and talk to the public about the site and how to protect it during their visit.

“The successful candidates will learn about the site, its inhabitants and the conservation work that goes on there.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in nature and would like to learn more about the conservation and management of National Nature Reserves to apply.”

Last year Ynys Llanddwyn, part of Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest, was named in the First 100 Geological Heritage Sites list – key geological sites of international scientific relevance alongside Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, the Grand Canyon and Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro.

Rocks at the site including limestone, cherts and pillow lavas, are thought to be at least 500-600 million years old.

Newborough was declared the first coastal National Nature Reserve in Wales in 1955.

The placements are part of NRW’s ongoing work to develop a People Plan for the site, working with the community and partner organisations on the long-term management of Newborough.

Find out more about the placements here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

