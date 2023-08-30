Volunteers improve environment at Barry railway stations

Volunteers from the Barry & District Soroptimists have been busy helping to improve the environment at Barry Town and Barry Island railway stations as part of Transport for Wales’ (TFW) station adoption initiative.

Soroptimist International is a world-wide voluntary organisation whose members aim to inspire action and transform the lives of women and girls.

Their network of around 72,000 club members in 121 countries works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls.

Recently the volunteers have, with support from TFW, transformed planters at both stations with pollinator friendly and sustainable plants.

Regular watering and dead-heading to prolong the flowering season have been only one of the tasks undertaken by the volunteers.

A free book exchange has been placed outside the ticket office area that will offer customers the opportunity to take a book to read on their journey and return or replace it at a later date.

A Wellbeing Centre is being created in the ladies toilets with free Period Dignity sanitary products available. These have been kindly donated by Vale of Glamorgan County Council to support the project.

Attractive

Speaking on behalf of the Soroptimists, Pat Hollis said: “We hope that by enhancing the facilities and appearance of both stations, it will make it a more attractive travelling experience for members of the public using Transport For Wales in Barry.

“Details of all our activities and plans for the future can be found on our noticeboard at Barry Town station.”

Community Rail Manager for Transport for Wales, Geraint Morgan, said: “Stations are often an important gateway to cities, towns and villages across the network and first impressions count.

“The volunteers’ support in delivering these initial initiatives is greatly appreciated and we look forward to continuing this positive partnership with further enhancements.”

