Voters could replace Members of the Senedd if they break code of conduct

Emily Price

Voters should have the chance to remove and replace Members of the Senedd if they seriously breach the code of conduct – according to a new report.

The Senedd’s Standards of Conduct Committee is today launching a paper calling for a new “recall” system that could cost misbehaving MSs their seats.

The Code of Conduct sets out the standards of behaviour expected of an MS.

It includes rules on honesty, integrity, respect and accountability.

Removal

The new proposals would see a system that would allow the Senedd to trigger a public vote in a constituency is the Code is breached.

This vote would ask the public if they wish to remove an MS who has breached the Code of Conduct – or keep them in post.

If voters decide the MS should be removed from office, then they would be replaced by the next person on their party’s list of candidates put forward at the previous election.

The committee report asks the Welsh Government to bring forward legislation so that this system can come into force after the next Senedd election in May 2026.

‘Decency’

Hannah Blythyn MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Standards of Conduct Committee said: “For our parliament to function well, the public must have confidence in Members of the Senedd.

“Politicians must act with decency and integrity and if they fail to do so, they should be accountable to the public for their actions.

“The report on recall is part of an ongoing programme of work that is aimed at building trust and transparency, in both the Senedd’s standards procedures and our devolved democracy as a whole.

“It’s important that we create a robust system that means that MSs are fully answerable to the people of Wales.

“The Code of Conduct that MSs are expected to abide by must be respected. That is why we believe that it is right for the Senedd to introduce a system where the public have the option of removing MSs who seriously breach the code.

“Today we’re calling on the Welsh Government to implement our recommendations and bring forward legislation to strengthen our system and reinforce public confidence in Members of the Senedd.”

Donations

The report also lays out recommendations to ensure voters are well informed about the reasons for any recall vote and that the ballot papers are clear and easy to understand.

It’s designed to work alongside the Senedd’s new voting system, which comes into force at the next election in 2026.

The committee looked at similar systems in other countries and examined the system currently in place at Westminster.

When developing recommendations for the Welsh Government, members of the Standards Committee heard evidence from independent academics and organisations.

The report comes as part of an in-depth inquiry, looking at a range of issues including donations to politicians and a review of whether the Senedd’s declaration of interests rules are still fit for purpose.

The Welsh Government will now respond to the committees recommendations.

