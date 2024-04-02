Voters split over whether a UK Labour government will improve the Welsh economy

Martin Shipton

Voters in Wales are fairly evenly split between those who believe the nation’s economy would improve after five years of a UK Labour government and those who disagree.

A poll carried out for Nation.Cymru by Welsh polling firm Beaufort Research showed that 47% of those interviewed are hopeful that the economy of Wales will be better off in five years’ time if Labour wins the next UK general election and forms a UK government, while 45% feel the opposite and are not hopeful of any improvement.

After years of austerity involving severe cuts to public services, many believe that an incoming Labour government should increase public spending in order to boost the economy.

But senior members of the Shadow Cabinet, including party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, have sought to dampen expectations about public spending increases, suggesting that some desirable “Labour” policies cannot be afforded because of the economic mess they say will be left by the Tories.

Those participating in the Beaufort Research poll were told: “A UK general election is very likely to take place later this year. If Labour wins and forms a UK government, how hopeful are you that the economy of Wales will be better off in five years’ time? Those answering had five options: very hopeful, fairly hopeful, not very hopeful, not at all hopeful and don’t know.

Hopeful

Across Wales as a whole, 18% of people were very hopeful that the Welsh economy will improve after five years of a Labour government, with a further 29% being fairly hopeful that will be the case. Some 24% are not at all hopeful that the economy will improve, with a further 21% being not very hopeful. The rest didn’t know.

Men were more hopeful that the Welsh economy will improve than women. Some 21% were very hopeful that would be the outcome, with a further 31% fairly hopeful. Meanwhile 24% of men were not at all hopeful, with a further 18% not very hopeful.

Meanwhile just 15% of women were very hopeful and a further 28% fairly hopeful, with 23% being not at all hopeful and a further 24% not very hopeful.

Regional variations

There were regional variations too. Three of the five polling regions had more people hopeful than unhopeful (The Valleys – 52% hopeful, 42% not hopeful; Cardiff and South East Wales – 50% hopeful, 43% not hopeful; North Wales – 48% hopeful, 44% not hopeful; against Mid and West Wales – 43% hopeful , 49% not hopeful; and West South Wales – 41% hopeful, 51% not hopeful).

There were marked differences in response among age groups. People aged 16 to 34 were much more likely to be hopeful about the Welsh economy’s potential improvement over the five years of a Labour government (62%) than not hopeful (28%). Those aged between 35 and 64 were still more likely to be hopeful (53%) than unhopeful (37%). But people aged 55 or over were more likely to be not hopeful (61%) than hopeful (33%).

In terms of social grade, members of the more affluent ABC1 social groups were more likely (50% to 43%) than those from the less prosperous C2DE groups (44% to 46%) to be hopeful.

Welsh speakers were also more likely to be hopeful (54% to 40%) than non-Welsh speakers (44% to 47%).

Decline

Labour’s Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, the MP for Cardiff Central, said: “The economy has been growing at the slowest rate for two centuries under the Tories, and we face the biggest decline in living standards since the Second World War.

“It should be the case that if you work hard and play by the rules, you will get on. But for millions of people that is simply not the case. People are working harder than ever for less.

“With tough rules on public spending, a genuine partnership with business and the creation of new jobs that make work pay, Labour will kick-start growth in all parts of the country.”

* Fieldwork for the online survey took place between February 26 and March 17. A total of 1,000 interviews were completed and analysed. The sample is designed to be representative of the adult population resident in Wales aged 16 and over.

