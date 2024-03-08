Voters urged to to elect more Welsh women to Westminster than ever before

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts has marked International Women’s Day by calling for voters in Wales to elect more Welsh women to Westminster than ever before.

The 2019 General Election saw a record number of women elected to Welsh seats in Westminster. However, this only represented 14 out of 40 seats (35%).

Ms Saville Roberts said that electing more women in the 2024 General Election was a “necessity for better governance”.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, who was elected as Plaid Cymru’s first female MP in 2015, stressed the importance of creating a culture that tackles sexism.

She added that she proud that her party had “taken practical steps to improve our internal culture and to increase the representation of women.”

Childcare

Plaid Cymru candidate for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, who has been the first woman to lead Anglesey County Council since 2017 and the youngest female council leader in Wales, said that childcare was one barrier that stopped women from entering politics.

She said it was vital that a political culture is created that “recognises and supports the vital role of caregiving, enabling women to care for their families without sacrificing their aspirations for public service”.

The party’s candidate for Caerfyrddin, Ann Davies, added that she is “not your average politician”, but that she should be. She said that as a “mother, a grandmother, a farmer, a businesswoman and former lecturer”, she would be proud to represent her community.

If elected, Ms Davies would be the first woman since Megan Lloyd George (1957-1966) to represent Carmarthenshire in Westminster.

Better governance

Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Women belong in all places where decisions are made. With a crucial general election on the way, let’s ensure we elect more Welsh women than ever to Westminster.

“Electing more Welsh women isn’t just a goal, it’s a necessity for better governance. Diverse representation in our parliaments brings different perspectives, and helps people engage with the political process. With more women represented, our debates are more enriched and our policies more informed.

“To truly empower women in politics, we need to create a culture that challenges the sexism that is rife in our politics. I am proud that Plaid Cymru has taken this challenge head on, and have taken practical steps to improve our internal culture and to increase the representation of women.

“Let’s commit to a future where women’s voices echo in every chamber, shaping policies that uplift and empower all. And let’s ensure that 2024 is a crucial step towards creating a politics that truly works for everyone.”

Proud

Llinos Medi said: “I’m proud to have been first woman to lead Anglesey County Council since 2017, and to have been the youngest female council leader in Wales. My mission is to encourage other women to follow in my footsteps as I hope to take the fight to Westminster.

“Sadly, there are several reasons why women do not enter politics – the lack of childcare being one of them. We need a political culture that recognises and supports the vital role of caregiving, enabling women to care for their families without sacrificing their aspirations for public service. This means implementing policies that provide affordable childcare, flexible work arrangements, and support networks for working parents.

“By creating an environment where women can balance their caregiving responsibilities with their political ambitions, we unlock their full potential as leaders and change-makers. It’s time to break down the barriers that hold women back.

Inspire

Ann Davies added: “There is no reason why I can’t represent the community of which I am so proud to be a part of.

“All too often, as I did, women feel they aren’t good enough to stand for these roles. But female representation is imperative to creating a difference to the communities we serve. By electing more Welsh female MPs than ever – we can send a message that women belong in any room where decisions are made and inspire a new generation.

“When the election comes, I hope to be the first woman since Megan Lloyd George to represent Carmarthenshire in Westminster and stand up for the whole constituency.”

