Voting opens for Senedd Petition of the Year competition

Voting opens today in the Senedd’s second Petition of the Year competition.

Five notable petitions have been shortlisted by the Petitions Committee for this year’s competition, with the public being invited to vote for the one that has had the most impact on the people of Wales.

The committee received 187 petitions between April 2022 and March 2023, with nearly 130,000 people in Wales offering their signature in support of a cause.

Of those 187 petitions, committee members have nominated five for the shortlist that reflect the variety of subjects that people in Wales have campaigned for over the 12 months.

The nominated petitions are:

Mark Allen’s Law – throwline stations around open water sites

More support for metastatic breast cancer patients

Banning greyhound racing

Improving endometriosis healthcare

Supporting care experienced parents

Voting for this year’s winner closes on 30 June and the result will be announced at the Petitions Committee meeting on 3 July.

The creator of the petition which most inspires the public will then be invited to the Senedd to meet with the Deputy Presiding Officer, David Rees MS, and Jack Sargeant MS, Chair of the Petitions Committee.

Last year, the Petition of the Year was submitted by Rhian Mannings who called on the Welsh Government to offer more support for parents who experience sudden child loss.

Passion

Jack Sargeant MS said, “Following on from last year’s successful launch, it’s a pleasure to announce this year’s Petition of the Year nominations, celebrating the passion and drive shown by campaigners across the country.

“The Petitions Committee belongs to everybody in Wales and anyone who is determined to make a difference could see their petition considered or debated in the Senedd. These five petitions have had a significant impact; from raising awareness to Welsh Government policy changes – each one has made a difference to people in Wales.

“Getting to this stage makes the Welsh Government take notice of people’s campaigns and it often results in them accepting the demands being made, as we have seen in those nominated this year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the work and passion of everyone who has submitted, signed, shared and supported a petition over the last year. Thank you to everyone who has put one forward and good luck to the five nominees.”

