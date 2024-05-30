Voting Plaid Cymru ‘essential’ to keep Tories out of Wales and Labour in check – Rhun ap Iorwerth

A vote for Plaid Cymru is “essential” to deny the Tories a Westminster foothold in Wales and to keep Labour in check, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.

Speaking ahead of an election rally in Bangor on Thursday morning (30 May) Mr ap Iorwerth said Plaid Cymru is taking the fight to the Tories and Labour in all parts of Wales and is in “pole position” to dislodge the sitting Conservative MP in Ynys Môn and is best placed to represent the people of Carmarthen.

Called time

Mr ap Iorwerth, the MS for Ynys Môn, said: “It is clear that people across Wales have called time on this disastrous and destructive Conservative government.

“Voting Plaid in constituencies like Ynys Môn is essential in keeping the Tories away from Westminster and out of Wales. As recent polling and the Police and Crime Commissioner Election in May showed, Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi is in pole position to dislodge the sitting Tory MP, giving constituents a fresh local voice at Westminster.

“At the same time, voting Plaid in Carmarthen and Bangor Aberconwy keeps Labour in check too. With candidates like Ann Davies in Carmarthen, Plaid Cymru is best placed to effectively represent our communities and offer a positive alternative to Labour and the Tories.”

Ambitious

He added: “Plaid’s positive message of a fairer, more ambitious Wales, shows that we are the only party putting the interests of the nation ahead of party interests.

“In stark contrast, Labour’s campaign has already consigned Wales to the scrapheap of unfair funding and a Westminster parliament which holds Wales back.

“This election is not just about who has the keys to 10 Downing Street. It’s also about who represents your street, your community, and your country’s interests day in day out.”

