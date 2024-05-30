Voting Plaid Cymru ‘essential’ to keep Tories out of Wales and Labour in check – Rhun ap Iorwerth
A vote for Plaid Cymru is “essential” to deny the Tories a Westminster foothold in Wales and to keep Labour in check, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.
Speaking ahead of an election rally in Bangor on Thursday morning (30 May) Mr ap Iorwerth said Plaid Cymru is taking the fight to the Tories and Labour in all parts of Wales and is in “pole position” to dislodge the sitting Conservative MP in Ynys Môn and is best placed to represent the people of Carmarthen.
Called time
Mr ap Iorwerth, the MS for Ynys Môn, said: “It is clear that people across Wales have called time on this disastrous and destructive Conservative government.
“Voting Plaid in constituencies like Ynys Môn is essential in keeping the Tories away from Westminster and out of Wales. As recent polling and the Police and Crime Commissioner Election in May showed, Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi is in pole position to dislodge the sitting Tory MP, giving constituents a fresh local voice at Westminster.
“At the same time, voting Plaid in Carmarthen and Bangor Aberconwy keeps Labour in check too. With candidates like Ann Davies in Carmarthen, Plaid Cymru is best placed to effectively represent our communities and offer a positive alternative to Labour and the Tories.”
Ambitious
He added: “Plaid’s positive message of a fairer, more ambitious Wales, shows that we are the only party putting the interests of the nation ahead of party interests.
“In stark contrast, Labour’s campaign has already consigned Wales to the scrapheap of unfair funding and a Westminster parliament which holds Wales back.
“This election is not just about who has the keys to 10 Downing Street. It’s also about who represents your street, your community, and your country’s interests day in day out.”
Careful what you wish for. Numbers don’t add up with FPTP so you risk leaving the door open for the Cons in some seats. I will vote to remove the Conservative party in the form of Wallis (or whichever plant they shove up to replace him). For me, this election is destroying the worst party that has ever led the UK.
But its your vote. Whatever you do, make sure you have the correct ID or postal vote but vote, that is important. Be good is all the politico’s tramping up and down the country mention this.
“For me, this election is destroying the worst party that has ever led the UK.”
I suspect that for you every general election is a variation of that theme.
So you know of a previous government that is actually worse than the present one?
“Voting Plaid in constituencies like Ynys Môn is essential in keeping the Tories away from Westminster ….”
Possible to make an arguable case for that assertion, given the voting history of Môn.
But voting Plaid in my area at the forthcoming election merely makes the return of another Conservative MP more likely.
Makes you wonder how on earth Plaid Cymru ever got any MPs elected at all or the SNP or for that matter even Labour.
People had to change their usual voting habit at some stage in order for change to occur.
Or maybe voters had nothing to do with it and it was down to the Gods of creation.
Voters’ political allegiance certainly can and does sometimes change, gradually and over time. Years ago I lived in an area of England which had consistently returned Tory councillors and a Tory MP for decades. In more recent years, it became solid Labour, simply as a consequence of gradual demographic change. And when I first lived in Ceredigion – 1964 – folk there were still electing a Liberal MP, just as they’d done for a century and more. That changed with the increase in Welsh consciousness in y Fro Gymraeg during the ’60s and ’70s, with the consequence that eventually Plaid… Read more »
Most of these people believe that a man can become a woman and that bankrupting the country with the net zero idiocy is a good idea. There’s not much to choose from if one exists in the real world.
“…the net zero idiocy…”
Oh dear, someone’s been watching too many conspiracy theories on YouTube.
Voting Labour all but ensures the Tories govern Wales repeatedly. The UK transitioned to its current version of democracy between 1857 and 1928. Since that time, Wales has not returned a Tory majority in any national election. In spite of this, we have had to endure Tory governments the majority of the time. Voting for any Unionist party locks us into the Tory State AKA the UK and imposes England’s electoral calculus on Wales by dint of scale. No matter the short term risk, we must change the long term trajectory of Wales. The only way to end Tory Government… Read more »
Just checked Deryn’s seat projector. Tories will bleed votes to Reform – based on their current polling, if Plaid picks up the pro-indy vote it wins 9 seats with both Labour and Tories losing some.
Vote Plaid Cymru. Help us change Wales’s trajectory.
Such a shame that Plaid only appeals to a narrow section of Welsh society. To become a main stream party root and branchs restructuring is needed.
I’m voting for Plaid, they may not win in my constituency but if even vote then maybe in 4 years time they will be seen as a realistic contender.
I thought that 30 years ago.
Spot on Robert. We have to look to the long term. Diolch.