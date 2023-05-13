Voting reform not a priority for Labour, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said that electoral reform will not be a priority for a Labour government.

Taking questions after a speech in central London, the Labour leader played down any prospect of his party embarking on a project of electoral reform if it takes power after the next general election.

The local elections success, combined with the blow of losing 1,000 councillors for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, has prompted speculation in Westminster about the shape of the next government.

Some are predicting that Labour could be forced into an alliance or a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, depending on the final share of seats in a general election.

That raises the prospect of the Liberal Democrats seeking changes to the UK’s first-past-the-post voting system in favour of a more proportional model.

Sir Keir indicated there would be limited space for voting reform amid the party’s plans in government.

“We’re going to have priorities coming into government, clear priorities. They are going to be the missions and I’m afraid voting reform is not one of the priorities.”

He said that Labour would have a “job and a half to do” in power, stressing he had set out his five missions and would be “absolutely focused on them”.

Labour has already set out a number of plans for constitutional reform and broader changes to governance across the UK, with the party committed to abolishing the House of Lords.

