Wage growth slows further as unemployment rises – ONS

Wage growth has fallen to its lowest level in more than two years while Britain’s jobless rate jumped by more than expected, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth eased back to 4.8% in the three months to September, down from 4.9% in the previous three months.

This marked the lowest level since the three months to June 2022.

Earnings growth continues to outstrip inflation, however, as pay increased by 2.7% in the three months to September with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account.

The ONS said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.3% in the three months to September, up from 4% in the previous three months

This was the highest level since the three months to May, although the ONS said the estimate should be treated with caution given ongoing low response rates to its jobs survey.

Workers on payrolls also fell, down by 5,000 between September and October to 30.4 million, the figures showed.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Growth in pay excluding bonuses eased again this month to its lowest rate in over two years.

“The number of people on payrolls fell slightly in September and while it remains up on the year, annual growth continues to slow.

“The labour force survey estimates show a different picture, however, we continue to advise caution when interpreting short-term changes in these estimates, as the improvements to data collection introduced at the beginning of the year are still feeding through.

“Job vacancies have fallen again, as they have been doing for more than two years now.”

