Wales ‘a begging bowl’ with an economy surviving due to ‘English subsidies’ says London economist
An economist and columnist for one of the City of London’s business papers has claimed that Wales has become a “begging bowl” with an economy surviving due to “English subsidies”.
Paul Ormerod, an economist at Volterra Partners LLP and columnist for City AM, pointed to the decision of Gwynedd Council to allow some of their staff an extra bank holiday on St. David’s Day as an example of this dependence on English money.
“Gwynedd council proudly declared in January that it would ‘grant’ this extra holiday,” he said. “All very well and good, except that the taxpayers of London and the South East footed much of the bill.
“This is true for whole swathes of the Welsh economy, surviving thanks to English subsidies.”
Despite “tidal waves of money” flowing across the border “courtesy of the taxpayers of London and the East,” Wales “remains poor” and the money has been used to “prop up the economy rather than transform it,” Paul Ormerod added.
Pointing to a “staggering” fiscal deficit of 19.4 per cent of GDP, he said that the answer was to gradually reduce the amount of money Wales received.
“The dependence of the Welsh public sector on English money makes a mockery of the current arrangement on devolution,” he said.
“The government should announce that subsidies will be withdrawn over a period of, say, three years so that by then the public sector deficit in Wales is the same as in the UK as a whole.
“Genuine devolution requires both give and take. Currently, Wales just takes. They should have powers to raise more taxes to sustain their expenditure, while subsidies are cut to make them a fruitful part of the union.
“Cutting subsidies is desirable. It gives the Welsh an incentive to be more productive so they can afford public services. It would also help restore pride that they are paying themselves rather than holding out the begging bowl in perpetuity.”
Current spending per head in the UK per person is highest in London, according to House of Commons research, at £13,448 per head. Wales has the second-lowest spending of the UK nations at £12,889.
London also has the highest capital spend per head at £2,042 per head compared with £1,333 for Wales.
However, the tax take is higher in England, mainly because of London’s dominant economic position. In April 2021 the Institute for Government estimated that on average each person in England on average benefitted from public spending worth £91 more than the taxes they paid: in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the figures were £2,543, £4,412 and £5,118, respectively.
Keep up the good work. The more we hear this type of clap trap, the more English people will be calling for a separate England, and the faster the break up of the UK. It is stuff like this that the right wing Britnat supporter was fed in the run up to the Brexit vote. The Superiority complex of the little Englander will shine through, allowing us to go our own way. Diolch.
One side of the story yet agai
I’ve read his Article and I do not understand how he got to a 20% -ish GDP fiscal deficit, ny comment is that Scotland have the begging bowl out as well using his figures and yet the English Parliament is reluctant to allow #IndyRef2 so I suggest the figures are not as clear as is being claimed #IndyWales is needed to protect the poor of London and the East of England bless them
Best get rid of these pesky colonies! Usual pro English colonialist propaganda.
Yawn…another graduate from the infamous AA Gill school of Wales haters. Is strange that in a era when denigrating the people of an entire nation is rightly no longer considered acceptable discourse it’s apparently still ok to publicly denigrate and insult the Welsh. No protection for us under hate speech laws it seems…
I bet he didn’t mention how much money the crown estate steal from the Welsh economy or how much Wales contributes to HS2 or London’s crossrail project, how about the Welsh government not having its own tax raising powers or Welsh businesses having to register and pay tax into the inglish coffers, How much money do the high street banks remove from the Welsh economy and did he talk about the billions of gallons of water that is taken from Wales for a pittance or the amount of energy that Wales produce for the benefit of ingland, Articles like this… Read more »