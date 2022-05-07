Wales ‘a region of England’ on Westminster elections website

Wales is a region of England, according to a Westminster web page archiving the results of the 2019 General Election.

On visiting a page showing Wales’ 2019 election results data, readers are greeted by a message saying that it “shows the general election results for Wales, which is a region in England.”

The web page includes data such as the share of the vote by party, party results and changes and seats won by party.

The error seems to be a bug, as when Wales is chosen from other parts of the website it is listed as “a country in Great Britain”. However when accessed directly by googling ‘general election results Wales 2019’ the first option offered a page where it is described as a ‘region’.

Scotland also has both web pages, one describing it as a region and another as a country.

The mistake was stumbled upon by Welsh poet Meirion McIntyre Hughes and prompted an angry response on his social media feed.

‘Wales, which is a regon of England’ pic.twitter.com/GRgnCTwrbI — Mei Mac (@MeiMacHuws) May 6, 2022

Einir Kirkwood described it as “incredible and disgraceful”.

Another user suggested that the bug had been caused by the web designers “treating England as the default in some way”.

Others tagged in Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and asked him to change the website.

