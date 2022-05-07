Wales ‘a region of England’ on Westminster elections website
Wales is a region of England, according to a Westminster web page archiving the results of the 2019 General Election.
On visiting a page showing Wales’ 2019 election results data, readers are greeted by a message saying that it “shows the general election results for Wales, which is a region in England.”
The web page includes data such as the share of the vote by party, party results and changes and seats won by party.
The error seems to be a bug, as when Wales is chosen from other parts of the website it is listed as “a country in Great Britain”. However when accessed directly by googling ‘general election results Wales 2019’ the first option offered a page where it is described as a ‘region’.
Scotland also has both web pages, one describing it as a region and another as a country.
The mistake was stumbled upon by Welsh poet Meirion McIntyre Hughes and prompted an angry response on his social media feed.
‘Wales, which is a regon of England’ pic.twitter.com/GRgnCTwrbI
— Mei Mac (@MeiMacHuws) May 6, 2022
Einir Kirkwood described it as “incredible and disgraceful”.
Another user suggested that the bug had been caused by the web designers “treating England as the default in some way”.
Others tagged in Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and asked him to change the website.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Yesterdays Daily Mail said the same thing..No bug to blame there.Its a Tory rag and done deliberately.
Even in the most generous reading of the facts, it is clear that Cymru is nothing but an afterthought, at best we are that bit stuck to England at worst, just some backwards region.
It makes me jolly cross, I’m not a nationalist, but I do love Cymru and I hate that we face such insults….and often when we draw attention to the various assaults on decency, intelligence and reason that the people of this country have suffered and still suffer under we are often met with ridicule and ignored.
Being a Welsh nationalist is nothing like being a British nationalist. We are left wing unlike the far right British.
Oh some of our fellow independence minded Welsh people are right wing. This was why Yes Cymru was so successful. We are united by one thing. A desire for a self – governed Cymru free from English (read UK Conservative) interference. Once that is achieved, we may have differing opinions on how it should be run. Whatever our political flavour, we stand together for independence. We don’t kneel for the master’s favour.
That isn’t a bug. That’s deliberate. Pure scumbags, we were there before they even existed and we will still be here after they stop existing.
It’s not a bug. The perfidious unionists are trying to eradicate us by stealth.
This kind of c***u happens way too often to be anything other than deliberate