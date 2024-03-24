Wales and Africa Community celebrate three years of global solidarity

Charities, groups and individuals representing the global solidarity sector in Wales gathered in the Senedd to mark the end of Hub Cymru Africa’s three year programme of work supporting the Wales and Africa community.

At a packed and colourful event in the Senedd, groups and individuals working from sustainable development and climate change to women’s empowerment and global education gathered to mark the end of a three year programme of work by Hub Cymru Africa.

Over the past three years, Hub Cymru Africa has supported 402 different organisations, working in over 40 African countries, through development support and free events over three years.

Volunteers

The Hub Cymru Africa Volunteering Programme has also seen considerable success over the years with over 40 volunteers from Wales and the African diaspora gaining experience in international development.

The Wales and Africa Celebration event showcased charities from across the country, while hearing from political leaders and enjoying performances by the iconic Newport-based Zimbabwean Ladies’ Choir, ZimVoices, and N’famady Kouyaté, master musician from Guinea (Conakry), now based in Cardiff, with the Successors of the Mandingue ensemble.

Some of the groups in attendance included Size of Wales whose work in women’s empowerment in Uganda aimed to tackle climate change by providing training in land use planning, agroforestry and soil and water conservation.

The event also welcomed Fair Trade Wales who are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Wales becoming a Fair Trade Nation through community grants supporting local fair trade groups to promote sustainable products which prioritise fair trade, and social and environmental justice.

New programme

Head of Hub Cymru Africa Claire O’Shea said: “I’m delighted to be able to mark the end of our three-year programme of global solidarity work, here in the Senedd. We’ve seen groups from across Wales come to Cardiff and showcase the best of the sector.

“As we begin a new three-year programme, I’m excited that Hub Cymru Africa will be hosted by SSAP – Wales’ leading African diaspora organisation.

Chief Executive of Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel Fadhili Maghiya said: “The Wales and Africa Programme has grown from strength to strength over the years.

“Built on mutuality, lifelong connections and learning from each other, the programme has grown into a vibrant sector working in global solidarity.

“Through the inclusion agenda and important projects such as the Race Equality Action Plan, the sector is always pushing boundaries and involving communities across Wales.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this work and building on our successes as the new hosts of the Hub Cymru Africa Partnership.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

