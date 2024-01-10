Wales and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza dealt injury blow ahead of Six Nations

Wales forward Christ Tshiunza has suffered a setback during his recovery from injury as the countdown continues to this season’s Six Nations.

Tshiunza last played on October 28, when he broke his foot during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks.

Wales’ opening Six Nations game is a Principality Stadium appointment with Scotland on February 3, before facing England at Twickenham seven days later.

The 22-year-old, who offers second-row and back-row selection options, has become an important part of Wales’ set-up under head coach Warren Gatland.

Setback

“He has had a little bit of an unfortunate setback,” Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter said.

“In his first session where he was pitch-running and changing direction and putting a little bit more force through the foot, he had a little bit of reaction, a little bit of swelling and a little bit of pain.

“That has settled down very quickly, fortunately, but obviously it means he has to go through that process again.

“He is not far off. He is in that end-stage.

“Broken bones in feet, you have to be pretty careful in that end-stage when you start loading them that you push on as reactions allow, and that is where Christ is.

“He is not far off, but he is not quite there yet.”

Tshiunza has won 10 caps and featured on three occasions during the Rugby World Cup in France, when he was involved against Portugal, Georgia and Argentina.

