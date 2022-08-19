Wales and Scotland not nations and independence should be made ‘impossible’ says Lord Frost
Wales and Scotland aren’t nations, the UK should become a “unitary state” with devolution “evolved back”, and independence should be made “impossible”, an influential Tory peer has said.
Writing in the Telegraph, former Brexit minister Lord Frost said that the devolved governments were “subordinate” to Westminster and that the UK Government needed to change how it discussed them.
He that a referendum on independence should “simply be impossible”, with a bar of 75 per cent of seats in the devolved parliament being in favour of independence, over an entire decade.
He said that letting part of the UK go would be a “massive national humiliation” and “morally wrong”.
“The new government can start by changing its language,” he said. “Somehow we have all drifted into speaking as if this country were already a confederation made up of four ‘nations’ that have chosen to work together (but could equally choose differently). When we think like that, we end up having to constantly justify the existence of our country, on a purely transactional basis.
“But the UK is a unitary state, not a federation or a confederation. Both the 1707 and 1801 Acts of Union fused the participants into one state in which all were equal, first ‘Great Britain’, then the ‘United Kingdom’, with one sovereign legal personality and one Parliament and government.
“For all the noise, that is still the case.” He added: “Moreover, if you are a citizen of that unitary state, you are British.”
‘Abandoned’
He added that the UK Government needed “to act” to stop devolved “mission creep”.
“The devolved administrations do not have powers in foreign relations or immigration – they are ‘reserved matters’,” he said.
“If the UK government does not police these boundaries, soon they will no longer exist.
“Meanwhile, I urge people in England not to give in to the ‘let them go’ argument. Partly because the break-up of the country would be a massive national humiliation. In Europe and beyond, it would be seen as a comeuppance which they would exploit to the full.
“But, more importantly, because it is morally wrong. Supporters of the Union in Scotland, people who have built their lives and families on the assumption of its permanence, should not be abandoned. The UK is everyone’s country and we must protect and support it.”
So you insult Wales and Scotland by saying we are not NATIONS well sunshine we do not call our selves English or British i consider myself WELSH AND EUROPEAN WHAT I WOULD LIKE TO CALL THIS IGNORANT PRATT YOU WOULD NOT PRINT
“Wales and Scotland not nations”….keep it up Frost 👏…this is music to the ears of Welsh and Scottish indy supporters ☺️. It’s precisely that kind of contempt for our nationhood from rabid ‘John Bull’ English nats like Frost which has in no small part spurred the growth in support for indy in our two NATIONS of Wales and Scotland
Cymraes ydw i! Rydw i’n perthyn i genedl oedd yma cyn y Saeson a hoffwn fod yn Ewropead, nid yn Brydeinwraig!
I am Welsh and belong to the Celts who were here long before the Anglo saxons! I would rather be European, not British!
People like Lord Frost belongs to the old Empire mentality not to the twenty first century. This conservative government has more in common with Putin and China than with modern European leaders.
Seriously….this kind of attack does actually help.
It’s forgotten that after the north of England rejected a regional assembly, research showed that there was too little emphasis on the cultural strengths that underpin the north’s differences and too much emphasis on the economic argument.
There is no question that we have to address the economic issues, but the more our nation is insulted, the more the cause of independence will grow, economic arguments or not.
Please keep up the good work Lord Frost!
Factually we are nations. This guy’s lack of understanding of the meaning of words does not change that. Also, thanks for going fully mask off with this quote; “Meanwhile, I urge people in England not to give in to the ‘let them go’ argument. Partly because the break-up of the country would be a massive national humiliation. In Europe and beyond, it would be seen as a comeuppance which they would exploit to the full.” We are colonies, occupied territories, and the last remnants of England’s empire and ego. That mindset underpins everything in this rotten “union”. And we deserve… Read more »
Frost is appealing to history which includes, massively, the history of conquest. Ultimately they can only govern by consent in the present. That is steadily being eroded by incompetence, arrogance and greed and by overstating the significance of the 2016 referendum which had merely advisory status and produced such a marginal result that it ought never to have been acted upon.
Man is a Grade A tosser. Yet another bonkers Tory out for his periodic howl at the moon. Once upon a time even the Tory party could muster a few bright sensible balanced types. Now I see no evidence that any survive. At this rate Redwood will be on the reserved moderate wing of that party !
The act of annexation was and still is morally illegal. Frost is the type of recruitment mouthpiece we love.
Well, he just gave the true reason why they oppose us being able to decide for ourselves how we should be ruled. Not economics, not better off together, or any if that crap, but it would be a ” national humiliation “,and the English establishment cannot face the thought of it, their pride taking a hit comes before our rights. What an obnoxious excuse for a human, when he would deny us our rights just so he and his ilk can be seen not feeling embarrassed.
Let’s state some facts:
David George Hamilton Frost:
.. and he has the affrontery to take away my nationality!
Duw a’n gwaredo rhag y moch Gadara hyn.
Go on Frosty boy! Keep winding everyone up and the membership of Yes Cymru will be 2 million before you know it. By the way, never mind Wales and Scotland. You need to get on with telling England that IT is not a nation either. It can’t be under your perverse agenda.
P.S. Frost says ‘not nations’. Does this mean ‘The Six Nations’ Rugby tournament will have to be renamed ‘The Three Nations plus three other places’? Should we inform FIFA that their 32 nation World Cup Finals tournament later this year is actually 30 nations and two pretend nations? When those two pretend nations play each other, he’ll find the people supporting them are Welsh and English. Come back in November Frosty and try telling those people THEN that they have no nation.
Perhaps the EU should have had a similar law preventing countries from leaving. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have wanted that. Frost (he’s no lord) already knows first hand about being humiliated. He himself completely botched up the EU/Brexit negotiations, having no clue, then resigned. Idiot… Expletives withheld.