Wales-based soldiers’ vegan network campaigning for army boots not made from leather

A network of vegan soldiers set up at St Athan’s MoD based in the Vale of Glamorgan is campaigning for army boots not made of leather.

The Ministry of Defence Vegan and Vegetarian Network said they had set up to support members of the Armed Forces in maintaining their vegan diet and lifestyle while serving in the military.

They are now campaigning to create new policies that will empower members to maintain veganism and vegetarianism in the military – including vegetarian footwear that is not made using leather, and vegan ration packs.

Veganism is a philosophy that aims to remove the use of animals and their by-products in all circumstances, such as for research, food, and clothing, and in practice means only eating vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, and nuts.

One of the founding members, identified only as ‘Tom’, told Forces.net: “I went vegan primarily for ethical reasons, but I soon realised the huge environmental benefits that going vegan has, which is now just as important to me.”

“I’ve always loved animals, but since joining the RAF many years ago, I just never thought it would be possible to be vegan in the military, especially when on deployment.

“But times have changed and now it’s so much easier. I started the network to help those who wanted to be vegan or those who are already vegan in the Armed Forces. To inspire, support and encourage.”

The first Annual General Meeting for the Ministry of Defence Vegan and Vegetarian Network is now planned for April 2022, to promote and celebrate the Network with members and some external Vegan and Vegetarian-friendly parties.

