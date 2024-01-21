Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Wales battered by 90mph gusts as Storm Isha takes hold

21 Jan 2024 3 minute read
Porthcawl: Waves crash against the harbour wall on January 21, 2024 in Porthcawl, Wales. Matthew Horwood

Winds speeds of 90mph have been recorded as Storm Isha begins to cause problems across Wales, with damaging gusts increasing, along with warnings of heavy rain.

Widely forecast over the last few days, Isha hit Ireland earlier today, leaving unguarded trampolines caught on telegraph wires, bringing trees down across roads and causing powercuts.

The storm, the ninth named storm since September, is expected to bring winds in excess of 80mph, potentially causing power cuts and increased congestion as roads and bridges are likely to be shut, while rail and bus services could face delays and cancellations.

Motorists are being to urged to think before they set out.

Met Office

In Wales the storm has encroached from the west and is expected to gain its full strength this evening. Yellow and Amber weather warnings for wind and rain remain in place.

Mid-afternoon, the Met Office recorded wind speeds in Capel Curig of 79mph.

Less than an hour later at 15.47 Welsh meteorologist, Derek Brockway posted on X that the highest gust of 89mph had been recorded in Eryri with four flood alerts in place.

Warnings from the BBC suggest that with Isha still many miles away, windspeeds could potentially reach 100mph as the evening progresses.

Just half an hour later the Met Office issued more warnings about the heavy and damaging winds which will be driving heavy rain eastwards across Wales this evening.

Meanwhile Nation.Cymru’s youngest contributor has given readers this stark warning:

You know it makes sense.

