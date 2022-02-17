Wales’ biggest national park to give staff St David’s Day off

Wales’ biggest national park has decided to give their staff St David’s Day off.

Snowdonia National Park’s decision follows that of Gwynedd Council to allow their staff to take the day of Wales’ patron saint off in less than two weeks’ time.

Wyn Ellis Jones, the Snowdonia National Park Authority chairman, said: “As March is a quieter time than usual for the Authority with commercial centres closed or running on reduced hours and staff, we anticipate that the cost will be very minimal, if any to the authority.

“The staff received the extra day of holiday last year as a reward for their hard work over the pandemic and we feel that the same should happen again this year.”

The National Park employs around 140 staff in total. They do not involve people involved in frontline mountain rescue.

In December, the UK Government rejected calls for a St David’s Day Bank Holiday – claiming too many people commute across the Welsh and English border to make it feasible.

In a letter Paul Scully MP, the Minister for Small Business, poured cold water on any additional Bank Holiday for Wales.

Writing in response to the Gwynedd council’s request, Mr Scully noted: “While we appreciate that the people of Wales want to celebrate their patron saint, more people work across the English/Welsh border than across the English/Scottish border.

“This closer degree of integration could cause greater business disruption. If we had separate bank holidays in England and Wales, the impact on both employees and businesses is difficult to predict.”

The Welsh Government said that they had asked “time after time” for the power to denote 1 March a bank holiday.

