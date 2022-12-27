Wales braced for wind and rain on New Year’s Eve

Wales is braced for wind and rain on New Year’s Eve, with forecasters warning of difficult driving conditions caused by the wet weather over the coming days.

Temperatures will stay mild for most of the UK but blustery showers are set to hit Wales over the post-Christmas period, the Met Office said.

Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour along with rainfall could dampen new year celebrations on Saturday.

According to Met Office predictions, new year revellers celebrating in Cardiff have a 50% chance of getting caught in a downpour.

Meteorologists are warning drivers planning trips over the next few days to check for any updates to weather warnings as conditions are expected to remain “unsettled”.

Tricky driving conditions

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “There may be some heavy rain and some tricky driving conditions across higher ground in Wales and stay unsettled across the UK for the rest of the year.

“The best message is for everywhere to expect some heavy rain throughout the weekend and some stronger winds.”

A yellow warning for rain comes into effect from 2am on Wednesday covering parts of Wales including Cardiff lasting until 3pm.

Temperatures will remain mild with highs of 12C on Wednesday before turning colder.

Mild conditions will return to Wales on Friday and temperatures could hit 13C in the south.

Similar conditions are possible for New Year’s Eve, with revellers in the south potentially facing 11-12C.

