Wales can have St David’s Day bank holiday ‘if combined with Margaret Thatcher Day’ says UK Government
Wales can have a St David’s Day bank holiday – but only if they are willing to combine it with the new Margaret Thatcher day, the UK Government has said.
Yesterday a UK Government minister said that they wanted to create a new Margaret Thatcher Day to celebrate the UK’s first female Prime Minister.
Asked by Nation.Cymru why they were considering creating a new public holiday while denying Wales a St David’s Day bank holiday, they replied that as a compromise both could be combined.
“This could be an excellent way of killing two birds with one stone,” George Wally MP, the Minister for Levelling, told us. “The Welsh want a St David’s Day and we want a Margaret Thatcher day, so why not combine them together? Where there is discord, may we bring harmony.
“After all, it is well attested that no one did more than Margaret Thatcher to encourage Wales to become the nation it is today, keen to stand on its own two feet and make political decisions for itself.
“And were they really that different? St David said ‘be joyful’, Margaret Thatcher said ‘rejoice’, St David said ‘keep the faith’, Margaret Thatcher said ‘this lady is not for turning’.
“St David told us all to ‘do the little things’, Thatcher wanted us all to take individual responsibility unprotected by the state as part of a new neoliberal world order. They had essentially the same political world view.”
However, George Wally MP said that it might not do to have the newly combined St Margaret’s Day on March 1 as the weather would not allow open-air events such as pageants, quoits and Thatcher’s favourite drinking game – Ibble Dibble.
“We’ve identified today, April 1, as the perfect day,” he said. “She was the Iron Lady, after all, and no one ever made a fool out of her!”
😀
Nice one 🤪
Magnificent! Best April Fool’s joke I’ve seen today!!
The sickest joke of the day by a long shot is that minimum wage goes to £9.50/hour while M.P’s salaries get jacked up to over £84k and that’s before they pocket huge expense allowances which shelter them from Sunak’s blunders on fuel, energy and general inflation. Hard working politicians ! You gotta be kidding !
Fair play….no one did more to secure a Yes result in the 1997 devolution referendum than Mrs T 😉
New depths of Tory contempt for our country. This offer says ‘You can have the steak, chips and onion rings but you must have a dog poo on top’. Apologies if you are currently eating.
Check today’s date!…..
Edit: Ohmygod I can’t believe I fell for this! But in fairness, the Tories have form for this kind of thing, so it’s sort of believeable.
My first rant of the day then my husband calmly said watch what your reading it’s the 1/4 😂😂😂😂
I think it’s a good idea – we can celebrate Wales and burn her in effigy on the same day
Good. We can burn effigies of the monster in a wicker cage every year.
Kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s it’s time for a new wales 🏴 vote Plaid Cymru
*Wales
Why not combine it with St George’s day, as he is depicted as slaying the “dragon”.
Great April Fool joke, I nearly believed it !
This kind of trade makes Westminster’s dealings with Wales resemble the behaviour of a petulant child.
Bastards! You got me. My heart is still beating from the absolute horror. My god. Brilliant, subtle, clever hoax – kudos.
But it makes me wonder why this is so believable….
There is no George Wally MP, Minister for Levelling up. Welcome to 01/04. However, the seed has been sown and I would not be at all surprised if the Tories do propose it in the future!