Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Wales can have St David’s Day bank holiday ‘if combined with Margaret Thatcher Day’ says UK Government

01 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Children in the Senedd on St David’s Day. Picture by Senedd Cymru (CC BY 2.0). Margaret Thatcher picture by Chris Collins of the Margaret Thatcher Foundation (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wales can have a St David’s Day bank holiday – but only if they are willing to combine it with the new Margaret Thatcher day, the UK Government has said.

Yesterday a UK Government minister said that they wanted to create a new Margaret Thatcher Day to celebrate the UK’s first female Prime Minister.

Asked by Nation.Cymru why they were considering creating a new public holiday while denying Wales a St David’s Day bank holiday, they replied that as a compromise both could be combined.

“This could be an excellent way of killing two birds with one stone,” George Wally MP, the Minister for Levelling, told us. “The Welsh want a St David’s Day and we want a Margaret Thatcher day, so why not combine them together? Where there is discord, may we bring harmony.

“After all, it is well attested that no one did more than Margaret Thatcher to encourage Wales to become the nation it is today, keen to stand on its own two feet and make political decisions for itself.

“And were they really that different? St David said ‘be joyful’, Margaret Thatcher said ‘rejoice’, St David said ‘keep the faith’, Margaret Thatcher said ‘this lady is not for turning’.

“St David told us all to ‘do the little things’, Thatcher wanted us all to take individual responsibility unprotected by the state as part of a new neoliberal world order. They had essentially the same political world view.”

However, George Wally MP said that it might not do to have the newly combined St Margaret’s Day on March 1 as the weather would not allow open-air events such as pageants, quoits and Thatcher’s favourite drinking game – Ibble Dibble.

“We’ve identified today, April 1, as the perfect day,” he said. “She was the Iron Lady, after all, and no one ever made a fool out of her!”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
4 hours ago

😀

1
Reply
Arwyn
Arwyn
4 hours ago

Nice one 🤪

1
Reply
Bryn
Bryn
4 hours ago

Magnificent! Best April Fool’s joke I’ve seen today!!

7
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago
Reply to  Bryn

The sickest joke of the day by a long shot is that minimum wage goes to £9.50/hour while M.P’s salaries get jacked up to over £84k and that’s before they pocket huge expense allowances which shelter them from Sunak’s blunders on fuel, energy and general inflation. Hard working politicians ! You gotta be kidding !

2
Reply
Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
4 hours ago

Fair play….no one did more to secure a Yes result in the 1997 devolution referendum than Mrs T 😉

3
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
3 hours ago

New depths of Tory contempt for our country. This offer says ‘You can have the steak, chips and onion rings but you must have a dog poo on top’. Apologies if you are currently eating.

0
Reply
Phil
Phil
1 hour ago
Reply to  Fi yn unig

Check today’s date!…..

1
Reply
Llinos
Llinos
3 hours ago

Edit: Ohmygod I can’t believe I fell for this! But in fairness, the Tories have form for this kind of thing, so it’s sort of believeable.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Llinos
4
Reply
Lolly Mountjoy
Lolly Mountjoy
3 hours ago

My first rant of the day then my husband calmly said watch what your reading it’s the 1/4 😂😂😂😂

3
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
2 hours ago

I think it’s a good idea – we can celebrate Wales and burn her in effigy on the same day

4
Reply
Tim
Tim
2 hours ago

Good. We can burn effigies of the monster in a wicker cage every year.

1
Reply
Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
2 hours ago

Kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s it’s time for a new wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 vote Plaid Cymru

1
Reply
Carol Loughlin
Carol Loughlin
1 hour ago
Reply to  Grayham Jones

*Wales

0
Reply
HHJ
HHJ
2 hours ago

Why not combine it with St George’s day, as he is depicted as slaying the “dragon”.

0
Reply
Gareth W
Gareth W
2 hours ago

Great April Fool joke, I nearly believed it !

2
Reply
Cai Wogan Jones
Cai Wogan Jones
2 hours ago

This kind of trade makes Westminster’s dealings with Wales resemble the behaviour of a petulant child.

1
Reply
Another Dylan
Another Dylan
43 minutes ago

Bastards! You got me. My heart is still beating from the absolute horror. My god. Brilliant, subtle, clever hoax – kudos.

But it makes me wonder why this is so believable….

0
Reply
Steve Duggan
Steve Duggan
21 seconds ago

There is no George Wally MP, Minister for Levelling up. Welcome to 01/04. However, the seed has been sown and I would not be at all surprised if the Tories do propose it in the future!

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.