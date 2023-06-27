Wales celebrates 15 years as the world’s first Fair Trade Nation

Fair Trade Wales has announced its upcoming celebration event marking 15 years since Wales became the world’s first Fair Trade Nation.

To celebrate, Fair Trade Wales and the Welsh Government are holding a celebration event at the Senedd on 11 July, 11am until 2pm.

Campaigners and members of the wider public are being encouraged to visit the Senedd and celebrate the achievement.

As a part of the celebrations, attendees will be able to hear about the successes of the past, what the future holds and visit interactive stalls from across the nation over lunch.

Fair Trade Wales aims to support, grow, and promote the Fair Trade movement in Wales, which is made up of 30 community-led groups, 200 schools, and thousands of shoppers and businesses.

Fair Trade is a grassroots movement that ensures that producers at the beginning of the supply chain receive better incomes, safer working conditions, and higher environmental standards.

Aileen Burmeister, Head of Fair Trade Wales said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years as the world’s first Fair Trade Nation and to showcase the importance of Fair Trade practices in creating a more just and sustainable world. We want to thank the Welsh public for supporting farmers and producers around the world, and we want to invite everyone to join us for this exciting event.”

Back in 2008 Wales made a commitment to support a fairer way of trading. Campaigners, faith groups, schools, universities and retailers all worked together to promote the Fair Trade message.

Awareness

This led to Wales being declared the world’s first Fair Trade Nation in 2008.

Jenny Pye, Fair Trade Bangor added “As a Fair Trade Nation we’ve been able to work together to get awareness of Fair Trade in Wales to 92%, and we continue to raise the importance of choosing Fair Trade products in helping small-scale producers and farming communities throughout the world”.

The event comes as Scotland also celebrates their anniversary of 10 years since becoming a Fair Trade Nation.

Fair Trade Wales are encouraging all to join in the celebrations in the Senedd on 11 July.

However, they will be supporting community-led celebrations throughout the next year.

