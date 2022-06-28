Big slowdown in Wales’ population growth to just 1.4% in 10 years, first census figures reveal

The population of Wales has grown just 1.4% in ten years, the first census results show.

The first tranche of data published today show the population increased from 3,063,456 to just 3,107,500 people.

There were 1,586,600 women (51.1% of the population) and 1,521,000 men (48.9%) in Wales.

The population in Ceredigion fell 5.8% in ten years, and there were also falls in Blaenau Gwent, Gwynedd, the Isle of Anglesey, Swansea and Caerphilly.

The population of Wales and England taken together was up 6.3% to 59.6 million from 56.1 million a decade earlier.

The slow growth in population in Wales marks a significant slowdown on an increase of 5.3% between 2001 and 2011. That was the largest growth in the population since 1921.

The joint Wales and England figure also signals a slowdown in population growth over the last 10 years, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The previous census in 2011 showed the number of people living in England and Wales rose by a record 7.1% in a decade. The ONS figures show 51.0% of the population across Wales and England is female, and 49.0% is male. This is a change from 50.8% female and 49.2% male in 2011. “The rate of population growth in Wales was considerably lower than in England,” the ONS said. “Population growth was also lower in Wales than in all English regions. The rate of growth in Wales was nearly six times lower than the East of England, the English region with the highest percentage change in the size of the population (8.3%). “It was also lower than the English region with the lowest population growth, the North East (1.9%).” Newport saw the highest rate of population growth since 2011 (at 9.5%). This is higher than the population growth rates for both Wales (1.4%) and England (6.6%). The next highest rate of population growth was in Cardiff (4.7%), followed by Bridgend (4.5%). Several local authorities had lower populations in 2021 than in 2011. The greatest rates of population decline since 2011 were in Ceredigion (5.8%), Blaenau Gwent (4.2%) and Gwynedd (3.7%). Older There were also more people than ever before in the older age groups in Wales; the proportion of the population who were aged 65 years and over was 21.3% (up from 18.4% in 2011). The new figures showed nearly one-in-five people across Wales and England (18.6%) is aged 65 and over, up from 16.4% in 2011. “Wales had a larger percentage of the population aged 65 years and over than all English regions except the South West, where 22.3% of the population were in this age group,” the ONS said. “The areas of Wales with the highest percentages of people aged 65 years and over were Powys (27.8%), Conwy (27.4%) and the Isle of Anglesey (26.4%), and the area with the highest percentage of people aged 90 years and over was Conwy (1.5%). “The percentage of the population aged 15 to 64 years was larger in England (64.2%) than in Wales (62.2%). The only English region with a lower percentage of people in this age group than Wales was the South West (61.8%). The areas of Wales with the highest percentages of people aged 15 to 64 years were Cardiff (68.4%) and Newport (64.2%). “Finally, the percentage of the population aged below 15 years was also larger in England (17.4%) than in Wales (16.5%). Once more, the South West (15.9%) was the only English region with a lower percentage of people in this age group than Wales. “The Welsh local authorities with the highest percentages of the population aged under 15 years were Newport (19.0%) and Merthyr Tydfil (18.0%), whereas Ceredigion (13.1%) and Powys (14.4%) had the lowest.”

The 2021 survey, carried out on March 21 last year, came against the backdrop of both Brexit – which has seen restrictions on immigration – and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 20 million households across England and Wales filled in census questionnaires in spring last year, with a record 89% of responses completed online.

Separate figures for Northern Ireland published last month showed that the population on census day was a record 1,903,100, up by 92,200 or 5% since 2011.

Scotland’s census data is not expected until next year.

Restrictions

The census takes place across the UK every 10 years and provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in the country.

Its results are used by a range of organisations including governments, councils and businesses, and underpins everything from the calculation of economic growth and unemployment to helping plan schools, health services and transport links.

Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales will be published in stages over the next two years, the ONS said.

Future releases will include figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing plus – for the first time – information on armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

