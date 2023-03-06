Wales distillery to showcase award-winning gins at swanky Harvey Nichols event

A Welsh distillery will showcase its award-winning gins at an exclusive Harvey Nichols food and drink event.

The distillery, In the Welsh Wind has been invited to feature its famed tipples at the Taste on Two event in Manchester next week having secured a deal with luxury store, Harvey Nichols last October.

Guests will be able to sample In the Welsh Wind’s gold medal Signature Style gin and its Master winning Palo Cortado gin at the swanky event which will unveil an array of food and drink demonstrations and offer interactive masterclasses.

New audiences

In the Welsh Wind co-founder Ellen Wakelam said: “Our partnership with Harvey Nichols was about introducing our gins to new audiences outside of Wales.

“Taste on Two is an excellent way for us to meet customers and for them to try our award-winning gins and find out more about us.

“It is an established and very well attended event and we’re looking forward to being part of it.”

Following the success of its premium gins, the distillery is now pioneering the first fully Welsh whisky using barley grown in the fields of south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire, entirely processed and matured at the distillery site in west Wales.

