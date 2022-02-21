Wales ‘dragging the UK down’ with ‘hare-brained, half-baked economic experiments’ says journalist
Wales is in danger of “dragging the UK down with it” as a result of “hare-brained, half-baked economic experiments” according to an economic journalist.
Matthew Lynn, who writes on business and economics for Bloomberg News, MoneyWeek and The Spectator, Wales was “one of the least successful economies in Europe” and needed “English taxpayers to bail it out”.
He was responding to the suggestion by Wales’ Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe that a four day week be trialled in the public sector, and a basic income pilot which will see 500 of those leaving care receive £1,600 a month for two years.
“In reality, Wales is already one of the poorest, least successful regions of Europe, never mind the UK,” Matthew Lynn said in the Telegraph.
“It has few new industries of any significance, and hardly any world-class companies, in painful contrast to thriving regional economies just on the other side of the border.
“Wales has plenty of genuine problems it should be fixing. Instead, it is embarking on a series of half-baked socialist experiments that are doomed to inevitably fail.
“There is no reason Wales shouldn’t be as rich as Ireland, or at least Bristol. Instead, it is dragging itself down, and taking the UK with it. ”
He added that it was “not as if Wales can afford utopian delusions”.
“In many ways, Cardiff and Swansea should be doing just as well as the English cities, while the devolved Labour administration could be using its powers, and pressing for more, to copy the success of the Celtic Tiger on the other side of the Irish Sea,” he said.
“Instead, it is saddling the country with a series of hare-brained, half-baked economic experiments. In reality, those are doomed to failure. It is already a lot poorer than it should be. But the emerging Welsh Soviet is about to make itself even poorer still.”
Matthew Lynn’s column is the latest in a series in the Telegraph over the last few days to strongly criticise the Welsh Government’s economic plans.
On Saturday the Telegraph‘s Chief City Commentator, Ben Marlowe, said that “Wales’s Soviet experiment with the four-day week will backfire” as there is “a danger that people will soon object to the very concept of work itself”.
‘Priorities’
Arguing for the need for a four-day working week last week, future generations commissioner Sophie Howe argued that it could eventually mean increased productivity and savings for society if it led to a healthier workforce.
A report by the commissioner and think tank Autonomy found that almost 60% said they would support the Welsh government piloting a four day week scheme and about two-thirds would ideally work a four-day week.
“It’s clear that following the pandemic, people across Wales are re-evaluating their priorities in life and looking for a healthier work-life balance,” she said.
“The escalating demands of caring for loved ones due to an ageing population and an increase in mental health issues, exacerbated by working long hours, are just some of the factors that make a shorter working week more appealing.
“The working week has not changed for more than 100 years and now seems the perfect opportunity for the Welsh Government to commit to a pioneering trial and build evidence for greater change across Wales.”
Senedd Member Jack Sargeant said that he backed a shorter working week: “We work some of the longest hours in Europe and this is clearly detrimental to workers’ lives and, the evidence suggests, to productivity as well.
“Those that oppose it make the same tired arguments that opponents of progress have always made,” he said. “The workplace and our lives are changing. Automation and AI will change it even more. A shorter week would be a great way of giving working people some of the fruits of these changes.”
another oxbridge right wing beligerant, A independent Wales must be really scaring the trolls of middle england
It’s The Telegraph, therefore it can be filed under “safely ignore”.
This English idiot should come to wales and see for im self the wales 🏴 is a very rich country but the English government have robbed wales out of millions of pounds in the last 50 years it’s time for a new wales 🏴 A Free Wales 🏴
The single most significant factor dragging the Cymru down is a government we have never voted for, who prefer us as a nation of waiters and waitresses, because it suits a desire for Wales to be their cheap playground on their doorstep .
A good topic for his thriller writer who is the usual Oxford chum of the great and the good. His Devon and Dublin background will enable him to know the Welsh scene so well I think 🤔
No mistaking the genuine hatred that is out there for Wales. Perhaps the projects will fail, but reality is, that what they fear the most is that they succeed.
This man is clearly a genius. Let us go then oh wise one, let’s see just how much love there is out there for the English – subtle clue, very little! Why is it that the English do not want independence? Very odd…
Wait has he noticed Ireland has been independent for 100 years doh 🙄
I predict that the Welsh Tories will pick up on Soviet and will be their new word of abuse….
Yet another right wing inglish hack, jumping on the anti Welsh band wagon to take a dump on us. Wales must really be rattling their cages.
To some extent Mr Lynn is correct. Wales Gov has made mistakes, will continue to make mistakes – simply my opinion – and it’s about how priorities are determined. Having said that it has obviously taken its cue from the increasingly blundering London regime. I could go back far but let’s be succinct. Blair &Co made some awful choices and devious decisions too. However the successor regime of Cameron and chums was even worse, the pits. Yet May was able to spiral further down into the depths of mediocrity which at the time I suspected would be unrivalled. Then along… Read more »
The only thing that the Daily Telegraph’s daily use of ‘Soviet’ and ‘Marxist’ to describe a capitalist country (living in Wales that’s what I see) with a devolved government from the centre left indicates, is just how far to the right that newspaper (if you can still call it that) has travelled over last few years.
The fear sure is showing over that side of the ditch of death. Just wait until the water, gas and electricity stops flowing.
I wonder what will be the straw that breaks the Union’s back for Welsh Labour? When will they say “Right. That’s it. This isn’t worth it anymore…”? I wonder if the right-wing anglo supremacist establishment realises that they’re alienating Welsh people? Probably not. Hopelessly ignorant and oblivious.