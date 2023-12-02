Wales earmarked as preferred location for new deep space radar station

Wales has been earmarked as the preferred location for a new deep space radar station which the UK Government says will transform national security.

Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire has been identified as the preferred UK site, conditional on Environmental Impact Assessment and Town planning approval.

In March this year an application was submitted on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence to Pembrokeshire council requesting a scoping opinion for the potential development on part of the barracks.

Defence Secretaries

The Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme – unveiled by the respective Defence Secretaries of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS)- will provide around-the-clock all-weather capabilities, that will increase the alliance’s’ member ability to monitor objects up to 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometres) away from earth.

The programme will see a global network of three ground-based radar bases established to be jointly operated and assist in space-traffic management and contribute to the global surveillance of satellites in deep space.

The unique geographic positioning of AUKUS nations means that DARC can provide global coverage, including detecting potential threats to defence or civilian space systems.

Announcing the project, UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps said: “As the world becomes more contested and the danger of space warfare increases, the UK and our allies must ensure we have the advanced capabilities we need to keep our nations’ safe.”

“Today’s announcement of a global radar network (DARC), based across the UK, US and Australia will do just that. Empowering the UK to detect, track and identify objects in deep space.”

British Army Signals Regiment

Cawdor Barracks is currently the home to a British Army Signals Regiment which is due to relocate from 2028.

It was an operational airfield between 1944 and 1992, being used by both the Royal Air Force (when it was known as RAF Brawdy) and by Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm (RNAS Brawdy), before closing in 1992.

The site was reactivated in 1995 by the British Army and became Cawdor Barracks, home to 14 Signal Regiment, the army’s electronic warfare unit.

Retention of the Base by the MOD for DARC is expected to boost the local economy, creating employment during the construction phase and providing up to 100 longer-term jobs.

Alongside DARC’s defence benefits, it will also be able to monitor and protect the essential services that rely on satellites in space, including communications and navigation.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces have long had a hugely significant presence in Wales and the likelihood that this presence will continue at Cawdor Barracks is fantastic news.

“The proposed DARC project will provide jobs and bolster the local economy and underlines once again the vital role that Wales continues to play in the UK’s defence.

“These new radar systems have higher sensitivity, better accuracy, increased capacity, and more agile tracking than current radars and optical systems tracking objects in deep space orbit. This will see greater global monitoring provided to inform UK defence operations, bypassing the current inclement weather and daylight limitations of some current capabilities.

The first DARC radar site which, is being constructed in Australia, is expected to be operational in 2026, with all three sites operational by the end of the decade.

The announcement of the project today (2 December) follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2023.

