Wales’ education minister treated in hospital after being ‘savaged by dog’ while campaigning

05 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Jeremy Miles, Wales’ Education Minister. Picture by the Welsh Government

Wales’ education minister has had to be treated at hospital after being “savaged” by a dog while campaigning in the local elections.

Jeremy Miles thanked staff at Neath Port Talbot Hospital and posted a picture of his bandaged finger.

The Neath Senedd Member, who was appointed to the education job a year ago next week, also jokingly called on voters to vote Labour in order to express their sympathies with him.

“I found dogs at polling stations quite charming until I was savaged by a dog today while on ‘get out the vote’ duty in Neath South,” he said.

“The amazing team at Neath Port Talbot Hospital sorted me out in no time. Diolch o gallon!

“If you want to express your sympathies, please vote Neath Port Talbot Labour!”

Among those showing sympathy was Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones who said that Jeremy Miles had gone “above and beyond the call of duty. Glad you’re ok and our brilliant NHS sorted you out.”

Jeremy Miles was campaigning in the Neath South ward, which includes parts of Cimla and Mount Pleasant, when he was bitten by the dog. In 2017, Plaid Cymru gained one seat there at Labour’s expense.

