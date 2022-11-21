Watch: Wales fans have rainbow bucket hats confiscated before USA match

Wales fans wearing rainbow bucket hats have had them confiscated before the match against the USA in Qatar.

Wales’ Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, tweeted that female supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats have had them confiscated before Wales’ match against the USA.

In a tweet posted this evening prior to the USA match the group said: “Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, but news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women.

“@Fifacom are you serious !! #LGBTQRights.”

Laura McAllister, a former Wales captain and Professor at Cardiff University, said that she had also had her rainbow bucket hat taken from her.

Mae cefnogwyr sydd â nwyddau gyda symbol yr enfys arnynt wedi profi trafferthion wrth fynd i mewn i'r stadiwm i wylio Cymru. Dyma brofiad @LauraMcAllister. pic.twitter.com/fsvCKqVqCL — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) November 21, 2022

PA news agency understands a US supporter was also threatened on the Metro travelling to the stadium for carrying a small rainbow flag.

A man who appeared to be a Qatar supporter threatened the man, and was saying the flag “was not allowed”.

“We have our own culture”, he added. Wales and US fans, as well as Qatari security guards, intervened to protect the fan carrying the flag, which is a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights and pride.

The move comes after football associations were told that those wearing ‘One Love’ armbands could be booked for doing so.

It means that Gareth Bale would not Wales will not wear the anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup match against the USA.

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the ‘One Love’ campaign – which included Wales and England – confirmed they had asked for the armbands to no longer be worn.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.”

