Wales fans push back against suggestion Kate Middleton could become new patron of Welsh football

Welsh fans have pushed back against the suggestion that Kate Middleton could become the new patron of the Football Association of Wales.

The Royal correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer, reported yesterday that the Royals were pushing for the new Princess of Wales to replace the Queen as the new patron.

“That would create the reverse situation to that in rugby union, where William is patron of Welsh rugby and Kate of the English game,” he said.

The Queen was patron until her death in September this year. The FAW put out a statement at the time on her death recognising her as its patron.

Richard Palmer said that the Royal move was however designed to “save Prince William’s blushes over his support for England while Prince of Wales”.

William was criticised for being the Prince of one country but backing another after he told England’s World Cup squad “we’re all rooting for you” during a surprise visit to their camp last Monday.

Speaking during a visit to the Senedd on Wednesday, Prince William sought to play down the controversy by saying that both football teams would have his full support.

“When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process,” he said.

But some Welsh fans have spoken out against the latest gambit which sparked an angry reaction on social media.

Iestyn ap Rhobert said: “If true, this is appalling manoeuvring from the royals and UK state amounting to political interference and will surely spark massive resistance from Y Wal Goch (The Red Wall).”

Meilyr Harris called on the FAW not to “spoil and undo all your recent good work with progressing Cymru and nationality awareness.”

Poppy Lloyd added: “No. Just absolutely no.”

