Wales fans warned of travel disruption for All Blacks clash

Rugby fans traveling to Cardiff for the clash against New Zealand next week are being urged to make alternative travel arrangements after the latest rail strike dates were confirmed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members in Network Rail will strike on November 5, 7 and 9 as part of the long running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Wales take on the All Blacks in Cardiff in the first of four autumn internationals on 5 November.

Transport for Wales is not directly involved in the industrial action. However, the strike action means it is unable to operate services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on the strike dates.

GWR

GWR says train services will be severely disrupted and some parts of the GWR network will have no train service at all. Services on the days following the industrial action will also be disrupted.

On strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30, and the last trains will leave much earlier.

Avanti West Coast is facing three days of strikes with Train Managers also walking out on 6 November.

Cross Country is also warning of disruption but is yet to provide further details of the impact on services.

Job security

The RMT said it will continue its industrial campaign until it reaches a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our focus in this dispute is the rail employers who have yet to make an offer that will create the conditions for a negotiated settlement.

“I call upon the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to unshackle the rail industry so they can come to a settlement with RMT.

“We will vigorously pursue our industrial campaign until we achieve a deal.”

