Wales features amongst the places listed in the UK’s rudest road trip

Experts have compiled a list of the most memorable places to capture a selfie – with a rather rude twist.

Drivers with a certain sense of humour looking for a laugh have been told how to take the UK’s rudest road trip – a journey so inappropriate it’s advised you don’t take your kids.

From Backside Lane to Crotch Crescent and Semicock Road to Slaparse Lane among the filthiest spots, motoring experts have researched the UK’s most offensive road signs to create the ultimate route for cheeky travellers.

Despite its prim and proper reputation, the UK is littered with smutty-sounding signs, meaning the rude road trip takes in all four corners of the country.

Wales has a few corkers, with Fanny Street in Cardiff causing many a raised eyebrow as motorists drive by.

Tim Alcock at Leasecar.uk said: “This country is known for its eccentric nature, and the general reaction to these wacky road names really demonstrates our frank British humour.

“We have created the rudest road trip in the UK, which is bound to be the weirdest drive you’ll ever take.

“From Dick Place in Edinburgh and Semicock road in Northern Ireland, this road trip is so inappropriate we suggest not taking your kids on this one.

“Who knows how long these roads will keep their rude names as we’re already seeing residents want to get them changed.

“Have a laugh and visit these crude spots across the UK as soon as you can before they just become a part of history.”

Here is the rudest road trip in the UK:

Backside Lane, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4

Dick Place, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH9

Assloss Road, Kilmarnock, Scotland, KA3

Semicock Road, Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, BT53

Trailcock Road, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, BT38

Slack Bottom, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX7

Lickers Lane, Prescot, Lancashire, L35

Spanker Lane, Belpher, Derbyshire, DE56

Grope Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1

Hardon Road Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4

Minge Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire WR8

Fanny Street, Cardiff, Wales CF24

Court Cocking, St. Ives, Cornwall, TR26

Slaparse Lane, Exeter, Devon, EX52

Cock-A-Dobby, Sandhurst, Berkshire, GU47

Crotch Crescent, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX3

Titty Ho, Raunds, Northamptonshire, NN9

Hooker Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR7

Butthole Lane, Shepshed, Leicestershire, LE12

Willey Lane, Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire, NG16

