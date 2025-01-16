Wales first in UK to set up ‘Social Care Workforce Partnership’

Wales becomes first in the UK to set up a partnership between government, employers, and trade unions to improve ways of working for staff in the social care sector.

The Social Care Workforce Partnership hopes to help representatives of employers and workers learn from each other and make working conditions better and fairer for staff.

The Partnership has consulted with the social care workforce and providers about what matters to them to determine the priorities for the Partnership.

Mutual agreements

The group will focus on three main areas over the coming months, including improving health and safety at work and protecting staff from violence.

Work will also take place to develop mutual agreements between employers and trade unions to address key areas such as dealing with organisational changes and ensuring clear guidance relating to employee appeals and rights.

The partnership will operate on a voluntary basis and social care employers will be encouraged to adopt the models to enhance consistency throughout the social care sector.

The National Provider Forum said the Partnership “will be a valuable space to discuss and develop policies that progress these aims, alongside continued work to ensure that services receive the necessary funding to make this a reality.”

‘First step’

The group builds on work that began in 2020 when Wales set up the Social Care Fair Work Forum to embed fair work and look at ways of improving pay and conditions for care workers.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “Care staff throughout Wales work tirelessly and show their commitment every day to support the people they look after. This is a promising step towards creating a fairer and more supportive work environment for them.”

“We know the sector faces challenges but working together we can develop positive change, make a difference to the social care workforce and the people who rely on social care services in Wales.”

She added: “It’s only a first step but unions are optimistic for the future.”

