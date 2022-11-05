Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford a ‘socialist headbanger’ responsible for economic damage claims Telegraph

A Telegraph columnist has attacked Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford as a “socialist headbanger” whose support for stricter Covid restrictions over the past three years was responsible for the economic difficulties the UK now finds itself in.

Camilla Tominey, the newspaper’s Associate Editor, said that those warning about the economic damage of Covid lockdowns had been vindicated by the Bank of England’s warning of a two-year recession.

However, those such as Mark Drakeford who had advocated for stricter lockdown measures were responsible for the damage to the economy and the NHS, she said.

The one consolation was that there was no suggestion of spending the holidays in last year’s “Scroogefest that was lockdown,” Camilla Tominey said.

“Being socialist headbangers, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh equivalent Mark Drakeford brought in new restrictions anyway, including cancelling Hogmanay and fining Welsh people who refused to work from home £60 – decisions that now look beyond absurd,” she said.

“Yet it isn’t with the benefit of hindsight that we know many of the UK’s coronavirus measures were not only wholly unnecessary but also a worse cure than the disease; some of us had been saying that all along, only to be ridiculed and demonised for it.”

She added: “Those self-righteous zealots who used ‘saving the NHS’ as a taxpayer-funded shield for their own one-dimensional thinking need only look at ambulance response times and waiting lists to see the folly of their moral superiority.”

Lower deaths

Covid was the responsibility of the Welsh Government in Wales and they generally responded with stricter measures than in England, including a firebreak lockdown in October and November 2020 and greater restrictions on travel.

A new analysis published last month by scientists advising the Welsh Government found that fewer people in Wales were infected with Covid during the pandemic compared to England.

They estimated that 57% of the Welsh population was affected, compared to 71% in England, and that this indicated that the different approach to restrictions in Wales had reduced the number of infections.

The report said this correlated with the finding that excess deaths were around 20% lower in Wales than England.

The Welsh Conservatives called for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry so that the Welsh Government’s Covid record could be properly scrutinised.

