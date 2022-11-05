Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford a ‘socialist headbanger’ responsible for economic damage claims Telegraph
A Telegraph columnist has attacked Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford as a “socialist headbanger” whose support for stricter Covid restrictions over the past three years was responsible for the economic difficulties the UK now finds itself in.
Camilla Tominey, the newspaper’s Associate Editor, said that those warning about the economic damage of Covid lockdowns had been vindicated by the Bank of England’s warning of a two-year recession.
However, those such as Mark Drakeford who had advocated for stricter lockdown measures were responsible for the damage to the economy and the NHS, she said.
The one consolation was that there was no suggestion of spending the holidays in last year’s “Scroogefest that was lockdown,” Camilla Tominey said.
“Being socialist headbangers, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh equivalent Mark Drakeford brought in new restrictions anyway, including cancelling Hogmanay and fining Welsh people who refused to work from home £60 – decisions that now look beyond absurd,” she said.
“Yet it isn’t with the benefit of hindsight that we know many of the UK’s coronavirus measures were not only wholly unnecessary but also a worse cure than the disease; some of us had been saying that all along, only to be ridiculed and demonised for it.”
She added: “Those self-righteous zealots who used ‘saving the NHS’ as a taxpayer-funded shield for their own one-dimensional thinking need only look at ambulance response times and waiting lists to see the folly of their moral superiority.”
Lower deaths
Covid was the responsibility of the Welsh Government in Wales and they generally responded with stricter measures than in England, including a firebreak lockdown in October and November 2020 and greater restrictions on travel.
A new analysis published last month by scientists advising the Welsh Government found that fewer people in Wales were infected with Covid during the pandemic compared to England.
They estimated that 57% of the Welsh population was affected, compared to 71% in England, and that this indicated that the different approach to restrictions in Wales had reduced the number of infections.
The report said this correlated with the finding that excess deaths were around 20% lower in Wales than England.
The Welsh Conservatives called for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry so that the Welsh Government’s Covid record could be properly scrutinised.
So The Torygraph English based racist newspaper the Welsh if you want HEADBANGERS look no further than your own party in the Westminster Parliament run by the anti Democratic Tories CAMERON MAY and the biggest headbangers BORIS THE BUFFOON and LIZZARD TRUSS same old Tory ploy deflect from the bloody mess they have caused
This is something which we will see more and more of from the right wing press who backed the Brexit economic disaster. Blame anyone and anything but Brexit for the Brexit recession.
So Telegraph, you mean as appose to Johnston, Truss and Sunak, the Tory headbangers who have all ready wrecked the economy? Having said that, Both Drakeford, the previous one, and Eluned Morgan (is she still here?) have a lot to answer over their management of Wales’ NHS.
Remember that Drakeford, Gethin, and Morgan are managing NHS Wales under the budgetary constraints that the Conservative headbangers you mentioned decided.
NHS Wales, like NHS England and the others, are all suffering from a lack of money. Like. Next the Telegraph will be blaming Drakeford for the state of the NHS England.
Well I never realised that Wales had the power to bring down the entire UK economy! Keep up the head banging Mark and Westminster may eventually let us go.
They’re getting desperate. Just overt abuse now. Truly pathetic
Needs to be treated with the contempt it deserves.
Lies lies lies nothing but lies
D.T trying to give socialism a bad name. Drakeford is a pseudo-socialist, cherry picking odd issues and then going all bureaucratic in dealing with them. He probably employs a team whose task is to drum up new issues so he can deflect away from his inability to tackle education, health and employment issues in Wales. At this rate we will be the least educated, lowest paid, and unhealthiest in Europe. Except of course for the small clique of party loyalists who will continue to be well paid, well educated and relatively healthy. Although all that fine dining and schmoozing might… Read more »
And your political ideology is?
So Camilla the clown thinks that the 65 million UK population is reliant on the 8 million population of Wales and Scotland. Well this puts Wales and Scotland in a strong position.
Maybe if they took their claws out of us, they could be free of us to enjoy all those “benefits of Brexit”. What WERE those benefits again?
Give it a week, and this rag will be reporting on how England subsidise the others, who contribute nothing to the UK , and live off England’s generosity and goodwill. This week they need a scapegoat, so blame the devolved Govs to deflect, while the governor of the BOE report we were hours from financial meltdown, due to UK Gov policies, supported by this clueless rag. They are playing to their right wing audience.
Let’s give the Torygraph a clue. Wiping 4% off of the UK’s GDP damages the economy. Removing money from the most deprived parts of society that damages the economy. Making tax cuts that the markets and Bank of England are unaware of, that damages the economy. Running a society for the benefit of at least the vast majority of people within it is not Socialism, it’s just common sense.
She got her facts wrong. He’s a pen-lobbing, desk-thumping, tantrum-throwing socialist headbanger.
My you’re on one today beetle eh? Did someone steal your dung ball?
Maybe I’m on strike and got nothing better to do when I should be driving trains and therefore people can travel without inconvenience. Why are you the prince of England and Moscow? Not very Welsh is it.
Youd be on your own on strike, the railways are all working today. Not very good at this are you.
Not all trains are running.
For ‘Headbangers’, see Tory economy crashers, right wing columnists, client journalists, poverty proliferators and race hate inciters. Apart from the columnist and Welsh Conservatives, no headbangers were mentioned here.