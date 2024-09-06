Wales for Europe appoint Greens leader as President

Wales for Europe has appointed Leader of the Wales Green Party, Anthony Slaughter as its new President.

Anthony will represent the views of Wales for Europe at an all-Wales level, speaking on behalf of its members on matters relating to our links with Europe and the European Union.

Anthony has been the Leader of the Wales Green Party since 2019 and continues in that role. He attended Wales for Europe executive meetings on behalf of Wales Green Party for several years and was a co-founder of the Vale for Europe campaign group.

He lives in Penarth and has worked as a garden designer and landscaper.

“Key to Wales’ future”

Wales for Europe is an independent cross-party and non-party grass-roots organisation that believes Wales and the United Kingdom are inextricably European by virtue of geography, shared history, culture, trade and values.

They believe that continued close cooperation with the European Union, its Member States and other European organisations is in the best interests of the continued prosperity of the whole geographical continent of Europe.

Dr Charles Smith, Chair of Wales for Europe said: “I look forward to working closely with Anthony in his new role as President of Wales for Europe.

“Anthony has been an active supporter and participant in our activities for many years and shares our passion for reestablishing closer links with our European neighbours.”

Anthony Slaughter shared: “Closer links with our European neighbours are key to Wales’ future and an important part of my politics.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in Wales for Europe, cross party and those of no party, to ensure that Wales’s voice remains central in this crucial ongoing campaign to build stronger links for a better future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

