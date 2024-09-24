Wales’ future generations law inspires commitment at UN Summit

Wales’ law protecting people not-yet-born has inspired an historic commitment by global leaders at the United Nations’ Summit of the Future.

Wales became the first country in the world to put the rights of future generations into law in 2015 and created a commissioner to oversee the law’s implementation a year later.

The Well-being of Future Generations Act made it a legal obligation for public bodies including the Welsh Government, healthboards and national parks, to work together and act for the long-term.

This week, the Declaration on Future Generations was signed at the UN Summit to safeguard the well-being of future generations.

Representatives from countries around the world gathered at the event to reimagine and reform multilateral cooperation, ensuring that global governance systems are fit for the challenges of the 21st century.

The summit brought together heads of state, activists and thought leaders from across the world to address climate change, digital governance, peace, and social equity.

The newly signed declaration comes almost 10 years after the UN said: “what Wales is doing today, the world will do tomorrow”.

Since 2019, the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales has been working closely with the United Nations to guide a global approach to future generations.

Culture change

The declaration reflects the future-focused approach Wales has taken to legislate for the well-being of its people and planet.

The Act created a culture change across public services, and has led to the scrapping of the M4 relief road in favour of an investment in public transport and active travel.

It also led to a new school curriculum and a new way to define prosperity away from GDP, as well as the first UK hospital to be powered by its own solar farm.

Future Generations Commissioner Derek Walker hosted an event in collaboration with UNESCO-Bridges and shared platforms with high-level dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Jamaica and Guy Ryder – the United Nations Under-Secretary General.

Mr Walker became commissioner in March 2023 and set out five missions for Wales to improve well-being by 2030.

He said: “Our future children and grandchildren need a global effort to safeguard their future, and vulnerable communities most harmed by today’s biggest problems can’t wait any longer for action.

“The adoption of the Declaration on Future Generations at the United Nations marks a significant moment for global governance, where nations are coming together to acknowledge the long-term impacts of today’s decisions.

“Wales has led the way in becoming the first country in the world to embed future generations into law, and this UN Declaration is a testament to the power of collective action.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of our own Well-being of Future Generations Act next year, and the world shifts focus to long-term planning, this is a proud moment for Wales as it continues to inspire nations to take bold actions that benefit both present and future generations.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

