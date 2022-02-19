Wales has been ‘overrun by totalitarian nationalists’ and ‘intolerant’ Welsh speakers says author
Wales has been “overrun by totalitarian nationalists” according to an author who has previously come under fire for his attacks on the Welsh language.
In a review of the book Brittle with Relics by Richard King, written in the Telegraph, Roger Lewis says of Welsh nationalism that “the psychology and motivation were totalitarian”.
“What is evident from Brittle With Relics is that the origins of the Welsh language resurgence, which began bubbling 60 years ago, were very nasty indeed, the nationalistic impetus having ‘uncomfortable fascist resonances’,” he says.
“My own family, based in Bedwas, in the Rhymney Valley, even held the belief, uncontroversial at the time, that English was altogether the superior culture,” he says.
However, the author from Monmouthshire adds that “since I left for university and for good in 1978, [Wales has become] a foreign country, its language as comprehensible to outsiders as Igbo or Bulgarian”.
He also adds that “fluent Welsh speakers were, and are, intolerant of those trying to acquire proficiency”.
Roger Lewis previously came under fire for calling the Welsh language an “appalling and moribund monkey language” in the Daily Mail in 2011.
He attacked the language again in the Spectator in 2018, accusing the “Welsh language mob” of turning “my beloved South Wales into a phoney foreign country”.
Poor old Roger. Must have mislaid his meds again ! Needs a carer but who would bother with such a snobby supremacist twit.
Unfortunately, you can’t medicate bad personalities or stupidity away, which is a crying shame considering Roger.
Unfortunately there seems to be a market for these kind of rambling rants disguised as a book review.
So what is the remedy ? A swift round with the old bolt gun behind the shed ?
Slowly the English Establishment lines up to attack Cymru.
Resist and vote out your local Tory.
… Every circus has at least one clown….
Unfortunately, the Tories have a circus full of clowns run by hyenas and jackals.
To me, this seems to be a fascist, racialist and discriminationary attitude based on English neo-fascist thought. Oh, in case anyone thinks that I am just mouthing nationalist propaganda, I am public school educated and from London. People like him should be sent from the UK to South Georgia to cool down.
I agree, and I’m also an ex-Londoner. When I moved to Wales in 1975 I was warned that plenty of Welsh people despised their own country. I’m glad to see right-wingers adopting cymrophobia – it’s clearly motivated by their fear that the Union is unravelling.
South Georgia belongs to Argentina
I love the trend by the Unionists recently of dragging out Welshmen, now living in England, to bash everything Welsh. What makes them think that someone Welsh bashing their own country will stem the march towards independence?? It’s a sign they are growing desperate.
Too true Steve. The phrase Dic Sion Dafydd has always used for people who refused to accept their Welshness but these new Wales bashers are far more sinister.
What a liar. We want more democracy and that starts by getting rid of your monarchy and becoming a fully democratic independent nation with our own seat on the UN. Absolute projection by an undemocratic Britnat rat.
The Anglocentric, Brit-Nat establishment must be worried if the exponential proliferation of bilious anti-Wales rhetoric is any kind of yardstick. What gets me is Lewis’s staggering lack of irony when he talks of ‘fascism’ and ‘totaltarianism’ in respect of Wales, considering the regime he adheres to, and the cultural genocide he seems to favour.
He also adds that “fluent Welsh speakers were, and are, intolerant of those trying to acquire proficiency”. That’s an absolute god damn lie. Why is this lying idiot who hasn’t lived in Wales for half a century being given this platform to spread his bile?
The “Welsh = fascism” drivel is a well-used trope by BritNats that is becoming tiresome. It is beyond belief that a Welsh ex-pat should hate his own country to this extent.
Also, his claim that Welsh speakers are intolerant of learners is empirically false.
What? See, the dearly departed AA Gil and the very-much-still-about Jeremy Clarkson took their swipes at Cymru with their tongues barely grazing their cheeks. They had the (barely) plausible deniability of “just a joke”. These comments are just lies. Seems like we’re winning this one.
What an Idiot take is welsh passport of him And keep him in England
With respect, when spewing out parrot fashion in an indiscriminating way expressions such as “totalitarianism” your are really demonstrating the hypocrisy of your own intolerance. You would do better to first understand the accuracy of the meaning of this misused expression when describing an organisation that clearly desires to continue existing in a democratic state whenever it may achieve its final objective. As a non- Welsh speaker aged 85 years I’ve never during this long life experienced towards me a hint of this imaginary intolerance from this much ill-judged maligned source.
To put what I’ve already said in its proper context. I was replying to Pob Lwc but is seems he has now gone of air.
This why it’s time for a new wales 🏴 we in wales have got to stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s
These attacks are a result of the growing awareness in the establishment, of a new dynamic in Cymru. As the call for indy grows, so the attacks increase. I am sure the same has happened over the last decade in Scotand, now it is our turn. As the union comes under its biggest threat it has ever faced on these islands, expect more of the same, and we should counter this with positivity, and facts that back up the argument for indy.,
Poor Roger, hated by the English for coming from Wales, hated by the Welsh because of the utter bin he truly is…
A simple test: Substitute the word Black for Welsh. Good luck with that!
He hasn’t lived here for years, how does he know? I don’t pronounce on the cultuire of the Bulgarians, or others, simply because I know nothing of them. I don’t consider them or others suspect.
This view is the symptom of a massive inferiority complex. I feel sorry for him and I think he’d benefit from analysis.
Brexit unleashed a particularly viscous English nationalism that uses the mask of Britishness to batter the Celts into submission. So many examples are now popping up on a daily basis. It is a sign of desperation to save their beloved Union, and we must expect these attacks to continue and intensify. Still waiting for a Tory backbencher, or someone from the London media, to propose that we drop Y Ddraig Goch in favour of the Butcher’s Apron.
But that is what the UK Establishment really think of our nation Cymru.
With that in mind there can be no union.
They are the “totalitarian nationalists”.
Was it not their decision to leave the European Union knowing it would harm Cymru, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and England itself?
what I find funny is that the platforms used to propagate these Anti-Welsh views are not even based in the UK for example the Daily Mail is based in Bermuda thus avoiding paying Taxes here. Madness but funny at the same time #IndyWales
Really? Well, maybe we should always follow the money.
clivemachen@gmail.com
Although written in the awful Telegraph I thought it was quite helpful really:
What we want to move away from:
““My own family, based in Bedwas, in the Rhymney Valley, even held the belief, uncontroversial at the time, that English was altogether the superior culture,” he says.””
What we don’t want to move towards:
“”Welsh nationalism that “the psychology and motivation were totalitarian… “fluent Welsh speakers were, and are, intolerant of those trying to acquire proficiency””.
You will not find a Welsh person in Bedwas who has ever held that view
Having read the post below and agreed with the majority, it strikes me that we ought to grumble to NC for perpetually scanning the Right Wing Media for anti-Welsh stories and then repeating them. Speaking personally, I do not care what the Right Wing Off-shore Based Billionaired owned media say about Wales. I know it for a lovely country, with normal friendly people (many of whom are immigrants from England and elesewhere) and a country which would do a lot better with greater devolution and ultimately independence. So come on NC, ignore the Right Wing Media and lets hear about… Read more »
I had the misfortune of going to school with Billy no mates Roger. At Bassaleg school one could study French, German, Spanish and Latin. Welsh was not available. It was not taught anywhere in Monmouthshire at that time. Language fascism? The only fascism Roger experienced was the one directed at Welsh. So in the vernacular of his ‘beloved South Wales ‘, Your twp butt.
No, we just want to preserve our culture. There is a word in Cymraeg, “brogarwch,” which doesn’t translate incredibly well into Saesneg. It encapsulates the feeling of belonging, the love of Wales, the joy of living and working in a place where you would rather be nowhere else at all.
I suspect the bitterness is actually jealousy because you don’t have to be a native born Cymro to feel this. All you have to do is embrace being Welsh and you are, which is something the snobs over the border can’t understand.
I had the exact opposite problem of fluent Welsh speakers being too nice, too encouraging, and too welcoming for my anxious little self on Twitter. It was the most positivity and acceptance that I had ever experienced in my life. It was overwhelming.
I’d suggest that if anyone has an attitude with this man (though I doubt, given his stances, that he’d have really tried to acquire Welsh to have even anecdotal evidence for his assumption) it might be due to the bigotry and superiority that drips off him like a rancid meat sweat on a warm summer’s day.
That last sentence is a thing of beauty, I may well borrow it! 👍🏴😀
Aww diddums! Poor little Wenglish Uncl Tŵm has to suck up to his English masters by hurling slurs at the elder nation. How utterly pathetic. And how utterly unremarkable that the Daily Heil and the Dicktater gave him a platform to racially abuse us.
Stop calling us “your beloved South Wales”. You opted out. You are not one of us.
The title of this article and its content reflect most accurately the English attitude towards anyone who speaks anything other than English.
The English language, more than most other languages is a “b*****d” language in that it is a collaboration of many other languages. For instance there are more than 14,000 French words in the English language, its just that they have mutilated the original pronunciation
Most words ending in “ion” are French.
Its not surprising as the official language of England , for several hundred years was Norman French.