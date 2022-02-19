Wales has been ‘overrun by totalitarian nationalists’ and ‘intolerant’ Welsh speakers says author

Wales has been “overrun by totalitarian nationalists” according to an author who has previously come under fire for his attacks on the Welsh language.

In a review of the book Brittle with Relics by Richard King, written in the Telegraph, Roger Lewis says of Welsh nationalism that “the psychology and motivation were totalitarian”.

“What is evident from Brittle With Relics is that the origins of the Welsh language resurgence, which began bubbling 60 years ago, were very nasty indeed, the nationalistic impetus having ‘uncomfortable fascist resonances’,” he says.

“My own family, based in Bedwas, in the Rhymney Valley, even held the belief, uncontroversial at the time, that English was altogether the superior culture,” he says.

However, the author from Monmouthshire adds that “since I left for university and for good in 1978, [Wales has become] a foreign country, its language as comprehensible to outsiders as Igbo or Bulgarian”.

He also adds that “fluent Welsh speakers were, and are, intolerant of those trying to acquire proficiency”.

Roger Lewis previously came under fire for calling the Welsh language an “appalling and moribund monkey language” in the Daily Mail in 2011.

He attacked the language again in the Spectator in 2018, accusing the “Welsh language mob” of turning “my beloved South Wales into a phoney foreign country”.

