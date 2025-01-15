Wales has great chance to become world leader in ‘ethical AI’

Martin Shipton

Wales has a great opportunity to become a world leader in the ethical introduction of Artificial Intelligence to workplaces, according to the Welsh Government and TUC Cymru.

Guidance published by Social Partnership Minister Jack Sargeant with the support of TUC Cymru general secretary Shavanah Taj sets out the opportunities and risks associated with AI, but concludes that so long as it is introduced sensitively and not simply as a means to cut jobs, it can bring positive benefits.

Collaboration

The social partnership model promoted by former First Minister Drakeford is based on cooperation and collaboration between employers, trade unions and the Welsh Government.

According to the guidance, current research indicates that opportunities for public services presented by AI include:

* Increased efficiency and productivity. Time can be freed up from repetitive tasks; tasks can be planned and allocated more accurately and on the basis of better quality information; and processes can be made more efficient.

* Better data-driven decision-making, with a reduction of irrational bias because decision-making relies on data rather than subjective human judgement, meaning potentially fairer evaluations and promotions based on performance metrics.

* Algorithmic analysis of trends and patterns can help predict future needs, such as staffing requirements, and make proactive adjustments.

* Efficiencies in processes and teams can contribute to improved service delivery and experience for members of the public, for example by better matching staffing requirements to predicted levels of need from the public.

Risks

But the introduction of AI brings risks too:

* Difficulties creating genuine transparency around the build/procurement, adoption, implementation and oversight of algorithmic management systems. This is because of the technical complexity of the systems and a lack of detailed understanding and expertise regarding the systems amongst the wider workforce. The challenge is further compounded by the commercial sensitivity of some of the systems themselves, particularly where they are procured from third party companies.

* Concerns regarding the right to respect for private life and data protection and the right to non-discrimination have been highlighted. These concerns arise because of the data collection and processing that underpins algorithmic management systems; the potential to blur boundaries between on-duty and off-duty time; and the potential for such systems to replicate, or even create, patterns of unfairness or unequal treatment of individuals.

* The cumulative effects of algorithmic management, where not implemented responsibly, can damage the health, safety and well-being of workers. Expectations and the pace of work intensify and the experience of being monitored closely has a negative impact on mental health.

* Where human decision-making is supported by algorithmic management systems, we should also be mindful of the risk of a decline in the place of human judgement, human expertise and human connection in our working relationships.

Delegated

The guidance states: “AI and algorithmic systems are already being deployed throughout the lifecycle of employment. Recruitment, from sourcing appropriate candidates to ‘reading’ their CVs to conducting interviews and ultimately to ranking candidates based upon their suitability for an organisation, can be mediated or even performed by AI. Once within an organisation, whole aspects of managerial functions can be supported or delegated to algorithmic management systems. For example:

* Organisation of shift and working patterns

* Work allocation and team creation

* Issuing instructions and sequencing tasks across the workforce

* Determining and setting out productivity or performance expectations

* Training

* Monitoring productivity and performance, including triggering capability or disciplinary procedures

* Issuing disciplinary sanctions

* Termination of employment.

“AI can also engage in other activities, such as monitoring the health of a workforce or a worker, or engaging in emotion recognition that assesses the individual’s emotional and psychological state.

“Early examples of algorithmic management were often drawn from the gig economy and employers such as Uber or Deliveroo or from technologically advanced companies like Amazon.

“However, algorithmic management can now be seen in almost every working context in some shape or form. For example, Home Care Direct is used in Ireland to connect relatives of people requiring care with care workers. In Caerphilly, hand-held devices have been adopted in domiciliary care, which allows actual routes taken and their timings to be recorded. In turn, the schedules are more accurate and improved.

“Unions have been involved to ensure that staff’s concerns about the potential for intrusive monitoring are resolved. In Neath Port Talbot, staff and specialist IT contractors co-created systems to automate some of the HR team’s high volume processes. The use of the system reduced time spent doing repetitive tasks and created new job opportunities.”

Deals

The guidance cites examples from other European countries where employers and unions have struck mutually beneficial deals involving the use of AI.

In Norway a national agreement has been negotiated between the main trade union and employer bodies that addresses the opportunities and challenges of using AI at the workplace, emphasising the need to comply with existing legal rules. The agreement states that employee privacy and dignity are paramount and requires involvement of employee representatives, as well as efforts to prevent bias.

The agreement requires discussions with trade union representatives in the event of important changes. Under the agreement, employers must keep employees informed through workplace reps on plans and decisions regarding control measures, which can be based on technological, financial, safety, and health considerations.

In 2020, IBM, the multinational technology firm, struck an agreement with its recognised trade union in Germany on the introduction and use of AI systems within the company. The agreement includes provisions relating to the transparency of AI systems; the need to explain their decisions; ensuring that humans are responsible for decision-making; compliance with non-discrimination and fairness legislation; and the conducting of risk assessments.

Mr Sargeant said: “As AI continues to shape the future of our workplaces, it is crucial that public service workers and organisations alike benefit from this continued innovation. Our approach ensures that AI adoption in public services is transparent and underpinned by human oversight.

“The three key principles reflect our ‘Welsh way’ of social partnership: collaborative decision-making that prioritises fairness, job security and workforce development.

“With these resources, we are reaffirming Wales’ position as a leader in ethical AI adoption, setting a benchmark for responsible technology management across the public sector.”

‘Strong voice’

Ms Taj said: “To get the best from AI systems which manage workers, workers must have a strong voice in their design and use.

“TUC Cymru and the public sector unions welcome the publication of Managing Technology That Manages People because it will ensure that workers share the benefits that AI could bring.

“Unions were pleased to work closely with employers and the Welsh Government to reach agreement on this guidance. It demonstrates the benefits of working in social partnership.

“The Welsh Government and social partners will next put in action a comprehensive communications programme to ensure these materials, approaches and recommendations are effectively embedded in workplaces across Wales.”

