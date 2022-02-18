Wales has ‘ingredients’ to be a ‘great country’ inside ‘our cherished’ UK, says Tory MS

A Tory MS has suggested that Wales has the “ingredients” to be a “great country” inside what he described as “our cherished United Kingdom”.

Peter Fox, the Conservative Senedd member for Monmouth, has argued that in order to “unleash success in Wales, we need to nurture aspiration and promote ambition”.

In an article for ConservativeHome, he called on the Welsh Government to “remove or retain the self-made blockages to our economy through its draft Budget.”

He said: To date, Welsh Labour ministers have refused to rectify huge obstacles damaging our economy, including a business still only being entitled to additional financial support if it’s lost more than 60 per cent of its revenue from the pandemic; no plans to work constructively with UK Government colleagues to beef-up job-seeker support schemes; and no implementation of a Covid Support Fund to further aid businesses improve mitigation measures to keep staff and customers safe, such as having improved ventilation.

“The draft Budget should also strive to secure more research and development monies which is something the Welsh labour Government have been wilfully poor at to date.

“Neither is there any plan to desperately fill in an ever-increasing black hole in education, where the decline of the number of teachers in Wales continues to increase.”

‘Driving wheel’

He added: “The driving wheel needs to be seized and steered away from the never-ending destination to nowhere, and instead go in the opposite direction towards opportunity and success.

“We have all the ingredients of being a great country—inside our cherished United Kingdom—but we’re currently rudderless in driving forward for future generations. Our international footprint is nowhere near where it should be.

