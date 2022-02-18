Wales has ‘ingredients’ to be a ‘great country’ inside ‘our cherished’ UK, says Tory MS
A Tory MS has suggested that Wales has the “ingredients” to be a “great country” inside what he described as “our cherished United Kingdom”.
Peter Fox, the Conservative Senedd member for Monmouth, has argued that in order to “unleash success in Wales, we need to nurture aspiration and promote ambition”.
In an article for ConservativeHome, he called on the Welsh Government to “remove or retain the self-made blockages to our economy through its draft Budget.”
He said: To date, Welsh Labour ministers have refused to rectify huge obstacles damaging our economy, including a business still only being entitled to additional financial support if it’s lost more than 60 per cent of its revenue from the pandemic; no plans to work constructively with UK Government colleagues to beef-up job-seeker support schemes; and no implementation of a Covid Support Fund to further aid businesses improve mitigation measures to keep staff and customers safe, such as having improved ventilation.
“The draft Budget should also strive to secure more research and development monies which is something the Welsh labour Government have been wilfully poor at to date.
“Neither is there any plan to desperately fill in an ever-increasing black hole in education, where the decline of the number of teachers in Wales continues to increase.”
‘Driving wheel’
He added: “The driving wheel needs to be seized and steered away from the never-ending destination to nowhere, and instead go in the opposite direction towards opportunity and success.
“We have all the ingredients of being a great country—inside our cherished United Kingdom—but we’re currently rudderless in driving forward for future generations. Our international footprint is nowhere near where it should be.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
What union?Wales and Ireland were invaded and forced into it and Scotland who were an original member were stabbed in the back and can’t even get permission to leave this annexation of our countries. What a judas. This system only works for their establishment and their queen enables molestation of children.Westminster and their rule is an absolute scam and we can do so much better without their interference.
We have ALWAYS had these ingredients … 740 years of union has been the problem, not 20 years of limited self government. These servile apologists, collaborators and sycophantic imperial hagiographer REALLY test my last nerve.
Now I see who he represents. The only county in Wales who voted against us finally getting law making powers which the English government are now stealing off us illegally.
No mention of the culpability of a succession of UK Governments and their dire economic policies then?
We in wales are better being independent and richer by being out of the UK stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
I don’t cherish racism and constant right wing nasty politics. Cymru has a different outlook. No wonder they want less of our MP’s, they have no interest in our countries wealth, only what resource they can steal.
“The driving wheel needs to be seized”?? Are the Tories planning a coup to wrest Wales from the Government its citizens elected? The truth is there for all to see. Starving Wales of the funds promised as we left the EU; levelling up expenditure in Tory constituencies; continual appeals to the “union”. Wales not only has the ingredients but also uses them. We are already a better, fairer society with a sense of community and compassion. A Nation of Refuge. Focusing on UBI for care leavers, climate emergency and poverty and building our businesses and economy. And that’s with the… Read more »
And if Wales wishes to develop normal, constructive relationships with countries BEYOND the shores of this little island, without any special aspirations to “greatness” (whatever that means), then … ?
I think you’ll find that it is Mr Fox that it is your “cherished United Kingdom”, but that is hardly a universal sentiment. Yet another vacuous proclamation from a desperate Conservative Party,
Having had 700 years of waiting for this glorious sunny uplands teeming with cake-fed unicorns you are long overdue. Deliver or depart.
(Peter Fox is originally from Warwickshire.)
Peter remains a highly regarded voice in Wales local governance system who was one of that very rare clan ‘ a tory council leader ‘ had real influence and a ‘ track record.’ that many others had regard for. He must find being a new lowly member of a group trapped in a ‘ Hotel Calafornia 🎬’ perminent opposition cycle very frustrating indeed. Those who stand in the shadow of that great oak tree ARTD soon learn the meaning of keeping in line, Peter needs to look towards finding a new direction and set of messages that resinate more with… Read more »
Cherished UK?
Who exactly is this idiot?