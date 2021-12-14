Wales’ Health Minister slams ‘chaotic scenes’ at English vaccine centres – ‘we plan before we announce’

Wales’ Health Minister has slammed what she called the “chaotic scenes” at England’s vaccine centres, saying that the Welsh Government “plan before we announce”.

NHS England’s website crashed yesterday as more than half a million people booked their booster jab on Monday. Large queues also formed at Covid vaccine walk-in centres.

“We do things differently here in Wales,” Eluned Morgan said at today’s press conference. “We plan before we announce to avoid chaotic scenes we have seen in England.”

She added that NHS Wales staff will be asked to cancel leave and work day and night over Christmas to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of weeks.

Everyone would get the booster vaccine before the “peak of the wave reaches us”, but some may not have it by the end of December as three months will not have passed since their third dose, she added.

Eluned Morgan added that Covid vaccination centres would be open from “early in the morning to late at night” in order to ensure that everyone was able to get the vaccine.

“We will be texting or phoning everyone whose number we have to offer them a booster appointment,” she said.

“Everyone will get a chance to get the booster vaccine before the peak of the wave reaches us.”