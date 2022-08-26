Wales’ ‘history of energy production’ shows how the UK can ‘work together’ says Conservative Chair

Wales and Scotland’s history of energy production demonstrates how the nations of the UK can “work together” during the cost of living crisis, the Chair of the Conservative Party has said.

Ofgem today confirmed an 80.06% rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

But the MP for Pendle in England, Andrew Stephenson, said that the energy crisis was an opportunity to emphasise the importance of the union.

“While voices of separation attempt to split us apart, there are matters more pressing to ordinary people’s lives that we can and must work on together,” he said.

“Energy prices will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind at the moment, and Scotland and Wales have a long history in energy production.

“Whether it be joint investments in offshore wind in the Highlands or new floating offshore technology at Pembroke Dock, UK government investment in Scotland and Wales’ tidal power to new licenses for gas extraction in the North Sea, working together we can and will improve our energy security for years to come.”

‘Improved’

Writing on Conservative Home, Andrew Stephenson said that he had recently joined Senedd Member and MPs in Wrexham and Clwyd South and at the Llyswen and Boughrood Show.

“Just as with the SNP in Scotland, Labour’s administration in Wales is failing Welsh people,” he said.

“From the health service to Labour’s absurd proposals for a tourism tax, the Welsh Conservatives are rightfully holding Mark Drakeford to account.”

He said that the Welsh Conservatives were currently implementing the recommendations of the review by Lord McInnes, which suggested that Senedd member and MPs should work closer together and being as representative of Welsh society as possible.

“In Wales, where I was out campaigning over the weekend, we have been getting on with the work of implementing the recommendations from Lord McInnes’ review,” he said.

“We’ve opened a new and improved, bigger HQ in Cardiff as well as a brand new office in Abergele, North Wales.”

