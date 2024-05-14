Wales in Eurovision campaign: Record label calls for re-think

The Eurovision Song Contest and the European Broadcasting Union have been called to consider their diversity and inclusion policies and values to find pathways for Wales to sing in the competition in future.

This comes after a popular campaign by Welsh record label Coco & Cwtsh to allow Wales into the competition. Last week Coco & Cwtsh released ‘Anfonaf Angel’ – a song and video with Can i Gymru (Song for Wales) winner Sara Davies as an example of the singing and production talent Wales could bring to this international stage which champions and values inclusion.

Coco & Cwtsh’s Chief Executive Ffion Gruffudd said: “As Eurovision responded saying there were no plans to change the current set-up, we’re calling on them to explore ways to allow Wales to compete in line with their policies of diversity and inclusion.”

“There must be a way”

“Although we understand that the BBC is the current EBU member that represents the whole of the UK in the contest, like all song contests, there must be a way of updating the entry criteria to better reflect the cultural landscape of the United Kingdom and its devolved nations.

“Echoing its values of ‘Universality, Diversity, Innovation, Equality and a ‘proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music’, we’re simply asking the Eurovision Song Contest to explore pathways in which it could become a reality.

“Wales is the land of song with a talented, diverse population brimming with cultural wealth and diversity that could bring so much to this competition.”

In addition to the calls for Eurovision to explore pathways for Wales as a nation to compete in future, the label is also calling on the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest organisers to consider entering a song that includes the Welsh language, which would better reflect the UK as a whole along with reinforcing the United Kingdom’s multifaceted cultural identity.

“Overwhelming feeling”

Ffion Gruffudd continued: “With the song reaching global audiences and people all over Wales and beyond sharing their comments and thoughts, the overwhelming feeling is that the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest Organisers should at least consider putting forward a Welsh song by a Welsh artist or song that includes the Welsh language in the competition in future.

“This would not only showcase the rich diversity of the United Kingdom’s cultural heritage but also celebrate the linguistic and musical traditions of Wales.

“It would demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity and representation by the UK and to the Eurovision community, promoting understanding and appreciation of the Welsh language and culture on an international stage.

“Moreover, such a decision could potentially enhance the UK’s standing in the competition by offering something unique and authentic that resonates with both domestic and international audiences.”

Singer Sara Davies said: “This campaign has been incredible and a big thank you to everyone who got on board.

“It’s opened such wonderful conversations about our place in Eurovision, Europe and the world. One thing’s for sure, everyone – no matter what language they speak – connected with the song because of its incredible music and the soul that it has.

“Welsh is the language of the soul and of this land, and I think people feel that when they hear it. It would be amazing to have a Welsh song up there in future, and being inclusive is what Eurovision is all about isn’t it?”

