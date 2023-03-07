‘Wales is a nation of sanctuary’ – Welsh Government condemns controversial small boats bill

The Welsh Government has condemned the Home Secretary’s plans to prevent people entering the UK on small boats from seeking asylum calling it “a huge waste of human potential”.

The prime minister and Home Secretary Suella Braverman will launch the legislation this week, as part of the government’s drive to “tackle illegal migration”.

The new Illegal Migration Bill would involve a duty being placed on the home secretary to remove asylum seekers arriving by small boats to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

People seeking sanctuary who arrive will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans to also ban them from returning once removed.

Welcoming

Attempts to deport people to Rwanda have so far been blocked by the courts under human rights laws and campaigners have heavily criticised the plans.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Government said: “Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary with a long history of welcoming refugees, and we continue to value and benefit from their skills, entrepreneurial spirit and the sharing of their cultures.

“It’s vitally important for the future of Wales that we harness the ability of all that come to make a new life here.

“We call on the Home Secretary to find ways to develop safe and legal routes to the UK which do not require dangerous journeys and to ensure those already here can contribute fully to our society.

“These proposals will likely lead to a huge waste of human potential and see the backlog of 160,000 asylum cases extended even further.

“They are unworkable but will still do huge damage to those seeking sanctuary whilst failing to solve the issues.”

