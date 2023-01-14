‘Wales is not a principality’ – Financial Times criticised for error

A journalist from the Financial Times has come under fire for referring to Wales as a principality in an article.

Jim Pickard, Deputy Political Editor of the FT made the comment in a story about First Minister Mark Drakeford defending council tax rises for second home owners.

Although broadly supportive of the move to increase the tax which Mr Drakeford said was not about being ‘nasty to people who have second homes’, but to allay the anxieties of first time buyers, the article went on to say: “Drakeford’s comments came as the Welsh government proposed making a one-off payment to NHS staff in the principality worth about £1,000 for the 2022-23 financial year, in an effort to end strikes by healthcare workers”.

Jumping on the error, Twitter account @ThatsDevolved quickly trotted out a lesson in Welsh history pointing out that Wales is not a principality and has not been one or part of one for around 500 years.

Retweeting the original article, That’s Devolved said: “This article is incorrect. Wales is not a principality. The entirety of modern Wales was never part of a principality. None of Wales has been part of one since 1536”

At the time of writing the FT have still not corrected the error.

