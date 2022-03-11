Wales’ largest 20mph speed reduction trial starts in the north of Cardiff

Wales’ largest 20mph pilot is beginning in the north-west of Cardiff, one of eight areas across Wales that will trial the reduction in speed limits with the aim of saving lives on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets.

The Welsh Government’s own road accident statistics suggest that it will lead to a reduction in the number of people killed by traffic.

However, only 47% of those who responded to the Welsh Government’s consultation were in favour of the plans.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters today as he welcomed the rollout of Wales’s largest 20mph pilot with the aim reducing Wales’ national default speed limit on residential roads in 2023.

The Welsh Government said that as well as the consultation they would conduct focus groups with residents from communities involved in the first phase, and commission independent research before a full rollout next year.

Lee Waters said: “The evidence is clear, decreasing speeds not only reduces accidents and saves lives, but helps improve people’s quality of life – making our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, whilst helping reduce our environmental impact.

“As with any cultural change we know it takes time to win hearts and minds and inevitably we will face some challenge, but I am confident that if we all work together we can make the necessary changes that will benefit us now and in the future. ”

‘Positive step’

Whitchurch in Cardiff is one of the areas taking part in the first phase. The other seven are:

Buckley, Flintshire

St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire

Llanelli North, Carmarthenshire

St Brides Major, Vale of Glamorgan

Cilfrew Village, Neath Port Talbot

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Severnside, Monmouthshire

Teachers and pupils from the local primary school have welcomed the move and were keen to share with the Deputy Minister their thoughts on the scheme and what they are doing to promote walking and cycling locally when he visited.

Head teacher at Whitchurch Primary School, Ann Griffin said: “We are delighted to be playing such a prominent role in this exciting and very important initiative.

“Reducing the speed limit on our roads will not only make them safer but also help to promote alternative, greener forms of transport like walking and cycling.

“Active travel is a key part of the curriculum at our school and our children play an active role in encouraging others to make more sustainable and active travel choices.”

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Caro Wild added: “As a council, we have been installing 20mph areas across the city, south of the A48, for a number of years now.

“Slowing vehicle speeds in residential areas is a positive step forward for our local communities and is supported by the majority of residents. Research clearly shows that reducing vehicle speeds in residential areas does reduce the number and severity of road collisions, provides better opportunities for residents to walk and cycle, makes our streets healthier and improves the environment for everyone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

