Wales’ largest live music promoter to partner with Welsh university

Wales’s largest independent live music promoter will partner with the University of South Wales (USW) to help develop a popular music festival.

The partnership will see Orchard Live support and promote the Immersed! Festival, which is entirely run by USW students, as well as the launch of a Graduate Award for Outstanding Work.

Immersed! showcases the talent of south Wales’s diverse and ever evolving music scene with a feast of live stream broadcasts and musical events running in February.

Connor Cupples, Operations Manager and Promoter at Orchard Live, already teaches BA Popular and Commercial Music students at USW on the benefits of working on live events.

He said: “We became involved with the delivery of Immersed! Festival last year and it was a great experience to work with the students and help finalise the event with them from a ticketing and marketing perspective.

Hands-on

“Now, by partnering with USW, we’re looking to grow and develop alongside the students for the festival this year.”

The festival will give students vital hands-on experience for what it takes to see a musical event through from start to finish and will give them the opportunity to alongside major artists.

Connor Cupples added: “We’ve had a number of USW students who have worked on Immersed! in the past and have come to us for freelance work and internships, who have gone on to work for Orchard Live or other companies around the globe. Having that first-hand experience is so important to future employers.”

The Orchard Live Graduate Prize aims to recognise the achievements of USW Music & Sound graduates on this year’s Immersed! Festival, with the winner being awarded an internship with the internationally-recognised company.

Lucy Squire, Head of Music and Drama at USW said: “There’s never been a more exciting time to have a career in the music industry, and we thank Orchard for supporting USW in igniting opportunities for our students.”

Immersed! Festival will run from February 17 – 19 at the Tramshed in Cardiff.

[mid-banner-banner]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

