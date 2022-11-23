Wales’ largest special school closes doors over Legionella in hot water system

Wales’ largest special school has closed its doors for the rest of the week after finding Legionella in its hot water system.

Ysgol y Deri near Penarth is a special school which caters for over 300 students aged 3-19 yrs with a range of learning and physical needs and autism.

In a joint statement alongside Vale of Glamorgan Council, they said that “testing at Ysgol Y Deri, undertaken as part of work on the hot water system, has revealed the presence of Legionella”.

“The school will be closed until Monday while arrangements are put in place to ensure it can reopen safely with no risk to pupils,” they said.

“In the meantime, the school will make arrangements to provide as much support as it can for pupils over the next two days.

The school and the Council recognise the inconvenience this will cause and would like to assure parents that everything possible is being done to address this matter.

“Thank for your understanding and patience while this situation is resolved.”

The school had not been open today or yesterday because the hot water system was not functioning safely.

In a previous statement, the school had said that if control temperatures are not reached “there is a very real danger” of legionnaire contamination.

In April the special school announced that they would be expanding with a new building and 150 extra places.

A cabinet report said: “The scheme will address the fast-growing demand for complex pupil placements at Ysgol y Deri and avoid costly out-of-county placements.”

