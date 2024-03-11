Wales’ leading artisan coffee roaster praised for promoting Welsh language in workplace

Wales’ leading artisan coffee roaster has been praised for encouraging and mentoring staff to learn and use Welsh in the workplace.

Owners of the renowned artisan coffee roasters, Poblado Coffee in Dyffryn Nantlle, have encouraged non Welsh speaking staff members to enrol in Welsh courses and use the language as much as possible during work and social settings.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts visited the local business in her constituency last week.

She said that she commended the business for recognising the immense commercial value of the language and their proactive approach towards encouraging and mentoring their staff to use Welsh in a successful business environment.

Mrs Saville Roberts who was born in Eltham London, learnt Welsh during her time studying at Aberystwyth University and went on to serve as Director of Bilingualism at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Head of Sgiliaith at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, Pwllheli.

Ethics

She said: “Poblado Coffi is a hugely successful local business which has grown to become Wales’ leading artisan coffee roaster.

“As a longstanding customer of theirs, I can vouch for the superior quality of their coffee and the strong emphasis placed on sourcing the best coffee through sustainable and ethical means.

“These are values which are integral to the business’ success and is evident in the strong relationship between the business, their global suppliers, and customers.

“I was delighted to visit Steff and his team at their roastery in Nantlle which has become a welcoming and popular destination for coffee enthusiasts.

“Although their beans come from all over the world, (Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda to Sumatra and Colombia) the coffee is roasted and blended on site in the heart of Eryri. I would encourage anyone with an interest in coffee and how it’s made to pay them a visit and learn more about the process.

“One of the things that interested me most about Poblado was their ethical approach to trade.”

Partnerships

She added: “Steff has spent time both living and travelling in some of the poorest coffee-producing countries and has taken the time to build sustainable partnerships with producers and suppliers that are mutually beneficial and that aim to give coffee farmers a decent return on their beans.

“I was also encouraged by the business’ emphasis on promoting the Welsh language in the workplace. As someone who learnt Welsh whilst at university, I know how challenging it can be and the importance of having encouragement and reassurance.

“I was really pleased to see the business supporting their non-Welsh speaking staff through enrolment on Welsh language courses, further highlighting the immense business value of the language within our community.”

Investment

Owner of Poblado Coffee, Steff Huws said: “It was great to have Liz visit us at Poblado in Nantlle and I’d like to thank her for supporting us as a local business and for her words of encouragement to our staff.

“As a business trading in the heart of Eryri we place great emphasis on promoting the Welsh language and we make every effort to encourage our staff members to learn and use the language both in a business and social setting.

“All our non-Welsh speaking staff have enrolled onto Welsh language courses which we see as a long-term investment, both for their own personal development and for the business itself.

“Being able to do business and converse with customers in your own language is something we place real value on and I’m encouraged that our staff are making great progress.”

Larry Benoy who works at Poblado and is learning Welsh said: “It was a pleasure to have Liz Saville Roberts visit us at the roastery, and vey touching that she took such a genuine interest in what we do here and my journey learning Welsh.

“Liz took the time to listen and chat with us, and as someone who learnt Welsh herself, offered practical advice and encouragement on learning the language.

“I feel proud to be represented in Westminster by a person of such integrity and humility.”

