Wales ‘least enthusiastic’ about new King Charles III says writer who followed him on Royal tour

A journalist who followed Charles III around the UK on his royal tour during his first week as King said that his visit to Wales was marked by its “least enthusiastic response”.

Josh Glancy followed the new King’s 1,700-mile accession tour for the Sunday Times newspaper, and noted that while there was a great deal of reverence to the Queen, people’s reaction to her successor was less warm.

But while the new king was generally well received in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the response in Wales seemed frostier, he said.

“Cardiff showed perhaps the least enthusiastic response,” he said. “Despite his long service as Prince of Wales, Charles is not generally loved in the principality.”

He added: “The throng lining the road from the Senedd to Cardiff Castle, where Charles met Mark Drakeford, the first minister, was sparse and sprinkled with protesters.”

Booing could be heard among the cheers as Prince Charles arrived at Cardiff Castle for an audience with the First Minister and Llywydd of the Senedd.

Protestors had stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle on Friday, with banners including phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.

Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.

Josh Glancy said that the reaction to Charles III raised the possibility that the Royal Family’s popularity might be on the wane.

“Underlying Charles’s dash round the kingdom is a strong sense that the Union is fraying,” he said.

“Scotland is still weighing up another push for independence; Brexit has thrown the fragile equilibrium of Northern Ireland into disarray; and in Wales the dragon is stirring.

“The loss of a widely loved queen, who was more popular than the monarchy itself, could easily weaken the bonds between the nations further.”

