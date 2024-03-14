Wales ‘linguistic fascism’ claim sparks reprimand at Westminster

Wales is in the grip of “linguistic fascism”, it has been claimed at Westminster – triggering a swift slap down.

Tory peer Lord Moylan argued language was used as “a tool for promoting nationalist sentiment” and said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation across the border.

He cited the example of Sinn Fein’s promotion of the Irish language in Northern Ireland.

His remarks sparked controversy, with critics branding them “high-handed”.

Although a devolved matter, a minister also made clear the UK government supported the promotion and use of the Welsh language.

Cardiff Bay has set a target to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Affection

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on safeguarding the union, Lord Moylan said: “We remain a voluntary union and that voluntary union is essentially based on affection. We are attracted to each other.

“The fact we choose to stay together is because of the affection that exists. Not coercion but affection. That is our strength and that is what we need to build on.”

Turning to the issue of language, he told peers: “It is a sensitive subject but we shouldn’t be too sensitive about discussing it.

“There is no doubt, and Sinn Fein will appreciate this, that the use of language is a tool for promoting national nationalist sentiment.”

Sparking cries of dissent, he added: “When I look at Wales and see the almost linguistic fascism that now exists in parts of it, I am deeply concerned that we will find ourselves, on some occasion in the future, in a situation rather like we were with Scotland in 2014, when, half way through the referendum campaign, we realised that unionism might lose the referendum, so out of touch we were.

“I do not want to see something like that happen in Wales.”

Bilingual nation

Baroness Humphreys, who is deputy leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “I really object to the term language fascism.

“People fail to understand that Wales is a bilingual nation and people have the right to use their first language, whichever language that is, or both languages if they want to.”

Labour frontbencher Baroness Chapman of Darlington said: “I was sorry to hear Lord Moylan refer to linguistic fascism in Wales.

“I would invite him gently and with a great deal of respect to consider his use of language and also whether I think what could be perceived as a high-handed tone that he deployed in that remark would actually serve in the longer term to strengthen or weaken the union.”

Support

Tory frontbencher Lord Cameron of Lochiel, who was making his maiden speech at the despatch box, said: “In relation to the Welsh language, I would like to be clear that the UK government fully supports the Welsh government’s aim of there being one million speakers of Welsh by 2050.

“The Welsh language is devolved but the UK government is committed to supporting the promotion and use of the Welsh language in Wales.”

He added: “Languages belong to everyone. I have taken a long interest in promoting the Gaelic language and hark back to the UK Conservative governments of the 80s and 90s and their contribution to Gaelic broadcasting.”

Lord Cameron told peers: “This government will never cease to be a government that puts the safeguarding and strengthening of our union at the centre of our work.

“However, we must never be complacent. We must always remember the safeguarding of our union is an ongoing mission, not simply a short-term response to temporary political turbulence.

“All parts of our great nation contribute to the strength of the United Kingdom which remains the most successful political and economic union the world has ever seen.”

